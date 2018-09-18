BenFred: Georgia is Goliath, but Mizzou can answer questions even in a loss
There is no such thing as a signature loss.
A strong argument can be made, however, for the existence of a statement in defeat.
The Missouri football team has a chance to beat No. 2 Georgia on Saturday, just as my brother-in-law had a chance of winning a motorcycle in that gas station contest he entered a few months back.
A good chance? Well, no. But Goliath sometimes falls on fall Saturdays. It’s what makes college football fun.
Hope for it. Cheer for it. Take the pipe cutters to the goalposts at Harpo’s if it happens. Just don’t expect it.
Not against this bunch of Bulldogs.
Those who assumed Mizzou’s trip to Tuscaloosa would be by far the hardest game on its schedule have probably underestimated Georgia. The Bulldogs have become Alabama East. From recruiting to executing, Kirby Smart’s team is playing at a higher level.
Barry Odom and Smart, both former defensive coordinators, took over at their alma maters at the same time. They are two of just nine head coaches currently on their old school’s sideline. The comparisons slow down after that.
Odom will tell you he had to turn things around after former Tigers coach Gary Pinkel retired. He is 14-14 overall, 6-10 in the SEC and winless in four meetings against top-25 teams. The closest he has come to a signature win, oddly enough, was that 28-27 loss to 16th-ranked Georgia in 2016. Since, the Tigers have been outscored by three top-25 opponents by a combined 88 points.
Smart simply sped things up after former Bulldogs coach Mark Richt was fired. He is 24-7 overall, 12-5 against SEC opponents and 7-5 against top-25 competition. The 2017 SEC coach of the year has won a Liberty Bowl, an SEC championship and a Rose Bowl. His only postseason loss was last season’s national championship game, by three points in overtime.
Including their 41-17 deconstruction of 24th-ranked South Carolina in the second week of the season, the Bulldogs have outscored their first three opponents 135-24. They have not yet scored fewer than 41 points in a game. They have won their first quarters by a combined score of 48-7, and their first halves by a combined score of 83-17. That’s a better measurement than the final outcomes, considering UGA starters have been pulled early in each game.
Quarterback Jake Fromm is completing 80 percent of his passes and holds a passer rating of 206.6. Running back Elijah Holyfield, son of Evander, is averaging 9 yards per carry. Do-everything wide receiver and return man Mecole Hardman has already scored three touchdowns and is averaging a 20-yard gain every time a football lands in his hands. Georgia’s offense is averaging 45 points a game. Its defense has allowed 24 points, total.
“I don’t know that it would be wise for me to compare this team we are about to face with past years,” Odom said Tuesday. “Very, very impressive. Their ranking is well-deserved. You can’t go into the discussion about the landscape of college football and talk about the top teams in the country without them coming out of every conversation. Super-talented. Great coaching staff. You always want to try to find mismatches and creative ways to maybe find opportunities for your team. There are not many out there.”
Here are two worth considering:
Georgia’s pass rush, so far, has been more lethargic than even Mizzou’s. The Bulldogs have just one quarterback sack. The Tigers’ offensive line has allowed just one. Quarterback Drew Lock, thanks in part to his quick release, should have time to throw against a secondary that has been untested to this point.
Georgia’s starting left offensive tackle, Andrew Thomas, is listed as questionable for the game with a left ankle injury. True freshman and former five-star prospect Cade Mays is his back-up. This could be a pressure point for the Tigers to test.
There is no shame in being double-digit home underdogs to the Bulldogs.
If only it meant there was a chance they overlooked the Tigers.
Smart won’t allow that.
Since the Tigers last faced Georgia, losing 53-28 in Athens last season, they have won nine of the 10 games that followed. They have outscored those opponents 455-225. Their only loss during that span came against Texas in The Bummer Bowl. They have responded by starting 3-0 for the first time since 2015. Like Georgia, the Tigers enter Saturday as one of just 35 remaining undefeated FBS teams.
These are the numbers Smart is preaching to his players.
“I thought the job (Odom) did last year was just remarkable,” Georgia’s coach said Monday. “To go through the tough start they started with, and then to come in and really play us tough, and then to go on a 9-1 streak. They’ve got a really good football team.”
My brother-in-law recently sent me a photo. It showed him sitting on a motorcycle he won in a contest he forgot he entered. You just never know. Sometimes long shots land.
A massive upset would drastically change the course of Mizzou’s season.
If not, a hard-fought loss against these Bulldogs would still say plenty.