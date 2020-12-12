BenFred: Georgia's domination of Mizzou shows why Drinkwitz must attack recruiting gap

COLUMBIA, Mo. • There's an old lesson in journalism that reminds writers to only use a quote if it includes a better description than the writer can conjure.
“I just got my butt whipped by Georgia,” first-year Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said Saturday after the No. 12 Bulldogs steamrolled Mizzou by 35 points.
Well said, Coach.
A 49-14 loss that was tied at 14 with fewer than 90 seconds left in the second quarter turned ugly fast.
The Bulldogs reclaimed the lead with a six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that needed just 43 seconds, and then they outscored the Tigers 28-zip after halftime.
Fans in need of an afternoon nap before Saturday evening's Braggin' Rights game did not miss much.
So much for wondering if Georgia’s will would make the trip to CoMo on a chilly, rainy day that offered no SEC championship implications. The Bulldogs seemed plenty motivated despite their annual goal of a national championship being out of reach since their early November loss to Florida. They bit just as hard in the cold.
Georgia looked like one of the best two teams in the SEC East. The Bulldogs looked like they could beat Florida if they got a rematch against the Gators. Mizzou would not win a rematch against either. That was the black-and-gold conclusion from this game. There is a door that separates UGA and UF from the rest of the division, and it is dead-bolted.
Drinkwitz will have to kick it in, but that will be the job for his future teams, not this one.
Drinkwitz's first season, now at 5-4 with Mississippi State and a bowl game left, has surpassed the low expectations of a two or three-win season most, including me, had for a team that entered its year with a first-year SEC coach, no proven quarterback on the roster and little time to mesh, considering the COVID-19 pandemic’s constant scrambling of life as we know it.
Yes, the Tigers lack a win against a winning team, but don't dismiss the fact that SEC teams are playing SEC-only schedules. Not beating a winning team when half the schedule is filled with blood donors is not the same as not beating a winning SEC team in a conference-only season. LSU, the defending national champion Mizzou beat for its first win, would likely be a winning team if it played a non-conference schedule. Kentucky, too.
So, considering the circumstances, the Tigers getting fans fired up for a game against the powerhouse Bulldogs was an accomplishment. They surprised by winning five of their last six before Saturday, by proving they are the third-best team in the SEC East this year. They knocked on that door the divides the division. It didn't open.
“We’ve got a long way to go,” Drinkwitz said. “Our goal is to be competitive in the SEC East, and right now the two teams at the top of the SEC East, we were not competitive with. So, we have our work cut out for us. That starts with me in recruiting and player development.”
The difference in size, strength and athleticism between these two teams was evident early and often. Just like it was in Mizzou's 24-point loss at Florida. The Bulldogs have better players, and more of them.
Georgia quarterback JT Daniels, who passed for 299 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's win, was the No. 4 recruit in the nation in the 2018 class.
Georgia running back Zamir White, who averaged 10.5 yards per carry on 12 rushing attempts, was the No. 10 recruit in the nation that same year.
Georgia receiver George Pickens, who totaled 126 yards on five catches and scored twice, was the No. 7 recruit in the nation the year after.
And those positions were not where the talent gap was the most alarming.
“In the trenches,” Drinkwitz said. “Both sides of the line of scrimmage.”
Drinkwitz knows X’s and O’s, as evidenced by another razzle dazzle double-pass that sparked Mizzou's first half surge to briefly tie the game. What he has to upgrade are the Jimmies and the Joes. It takes time, but he’s working fast.
Drinkwitz has things moving in the right direction in the recruiting department. Last week, he secured the commitment of four-star SLUH prospect Isaac Thompson in the 2022 class, beating out a huddle of Power 5 competition for the two-way player.
Earlier this week, he flipped East St. Louis High receiver Dominic Lovett, a four-star receiver in the 2021 class, from a previous commitment to Arizona State.
With the early signing period starting in days, Drinkwitz is positioned to sign five four-star 2021 players: Lovett, defensive end Kyran Montgomery, defensive back Daylan Carnell, defensive end Travion Ford and quarterback Tyler Macon.
Right now Mizzou's 2021 class ranks No. 20 nationally, according to the scouting experts at Rivals.
Those rankings will change a bit in the coming days, but a top-25 recruiting finish is within reach in what will be Drinkwitz’s first full recruiting cycle.
The last time Mizzou had a top-25 class, per Rivals, it helped produce players like quarterback James Franklin, pass rusher Kony Ealy and receiver Marcus Lucas. I bring that bunch up because some key players from that 21st-ranked 2010 class were on the field the last time the Tigers beat Georgia back in 2013. They helped Mizzou win back-to-back SEC East championships.
Recruiting is not everything, but it is a very big thing, and until Drinkwitz closes the gap the Tigers will continue to be reminded there is a very big difference between being next to Florida and Georgia in the SEC East rankings and being equals with them on Saturdays.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.