BenFred: Georgia's domination of Mizzou shows why Drinkwitz must attack recruiting gap

Drinkwitz will have to kick it in, but that will be the job for his future teams, not this one.

Drinkwitz's first season, now at 5-4 with Mississippi State and a bowl game left, has surpassed the low expectations of a two or three-win season most, including me, had for a team that entered its year with a first-year SEC coach, no proven quarterback on the roster and little time to mesh, considering the COVID-19 pandemic’s constant scrambling of life as we know it.

Yes, the Tigers lack a win against a winning team, but don't dismiss the fact that SEC teams are playing SEC-only schedules. Not beating a winning team when half the schedule is filled with blood donors is not the same as not beating a winning SEC team in a conference-only season. LSU, the defending national champion Mizzou beat for its first win, would likely be a winning team if it played a non-conference schedule. Kentucky, too.

So, considering the circumstances, the Tigers getting fans fired up for a game against the powerhouse Bulldogs was an accomplishment. They surprised by winning five of their last six before Saturday, by proving they are the third-best team in the SEC East this year. They knocked on that door the divides the division. It didn't open.