BenFred: Here come the Yankees, and old friend Luke Voit is leading the charge

Voit is slimmer, thanks to an offseason that toned his frame and kept his strength. He has fully recovered from the sports hernia surgery that cut into his 2019 season. His lighter, leaner frame has helped him defensively at first base, where he’s proving he can be more than a DH. Voit is plenty motivated, thanks to the Yankees’ second-place standing in the American League East and the fact he’s finally arbitration eligible after this season. Winning the home-run race would boost Voit’s bottom line for the future. He’s three homers up with 10 regular-season games to go.

“We’ve seen a great hitter here since we’ve got him,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone told The New York Daily News. "I think he’s better now. I think he’s made improvements and really the injury last year that held him back. I mean he was good enough to play, but I think it kept him from being at his best in the last couple of months of the season. I just think from a plan standpoint, with more experience now at the big league level he’s becoming a veteran. He’s found a great routine as far as getting ready for the game and I feel like he does a great job of going up there and sticking to his game plan. And, when he gets a mistake or he gets a pitch that he’s looking for, he’s obviously doing damage with it.”