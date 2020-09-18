BenFred: Here come the Yankees, and old friend Luke Voit is leading the charge

The legend of Luke continues to grow.
St. Louis native, Lafayette High alum, Missouri State star and, yes, former Cardinals first baseman Luke Voit has transformed again, graduating from being the player who makes Cardinals fans wonder what-if, to becoming the talk of baseball.
If the current state of the rivalry between the Yankees and the Red Sox was not so watered down at the moment, Voit would be getting even more hype entering this weekend’s clash at Fenway Park. The tanking Red Sox are not holding up their end of the bargain. Voit is. And then some.
The 29-year-old first baseman and designated hitter ranks first in the majors in home runs (20) entering Friday’s games. He’s crushed four homers in the past two games, and six in the past six while helping propel the Yankees on their active eight-game winning streak. No other hitter has more home runs than Jose Abreu’s 17. Voit’s .659 slugging percentage ranks second in baseball at the moment, and first in the American League. Voit isn’t just swapping home runs and strikeouts, either. He is averaging .283, and he has more hits (49) than strikeouts (45). And he’s doing it in a lineup that, until just recently, lacked the protection of both Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. Those two big boppers are back now, and the Yankees are back to overpowering opponents with offense. They’ve averaged 14.3 runs per game over their last three wins. Mercy.
Voit is slimmer, thanks to an offseason that toned his frame and kept his strength. He has fully recovered from the sports hernia surgery that cut into his 2019 season. His lighter, leaner frame has helped him defensively at first base, where he’s proving he can be more than a DH. Voit is plenty motivated, thanks to the Yankees’ second-place standing in the American League East and the fact he’s finally arbitration eligible after this season. Winning the home-run race would boost Voit’s bottom line for the future. He’s three homers up with 10 regular-season games to go.
“We’ve seen a great hitter here since we’ve got him,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone told The New York Daily News. "I think he’s better now. I think he’s made improvements and really the injury last year that held him back. I mean he was good enough to play, but I think it kept him from being at his best in the last couple of months of the season. I just think from a plan standpoint, with more experience now at the big league level he’s becoming a veteran. He’s found a great routine as far as getting ready for the game and I feel like he does a great job of going up there and sticking to his game plan. And, when he gets a mistake or he gets a pitch that he’s looking for, he’s obviously doing damage with it.”
This stat struck me like Voit wallops pitching. Voit is just the third Yankee to record at least 20 homers through the Yankees’ first 50 games of a season. The other two to do it were Hall of Famers Babe Ruth (1926, 1928, 1930) and Mickey Mantle (1956). Pretty good company.
Voit’s batting line in 203 games (734 at-bats) with the Yankees since the Cardinals traded him for pitchers Chasen Shreve and Giovanny Gallegos now reads .281/.375/.550. That .550 slugging percentage is tied with the Mets’ Pete Alonso for 10th-highest in baseball since the date of the trade. Alonso won last season’s home-run race, by the way.
“I’ve always worked my (tail) off,” Voit said recently on a Ringer podcast that, fair warning, includes some adult language but also an awesome breakdown of Voit's progression as a hitter. “I’m always going to keep working my (tail) off. I’m always going to try to get better in every single way. That will never stop until the day I hang up my cleats. The confidence is huge in baseball. If you don’t have any confidence you will fail at this game, 100 percent. It’s nice to have that confidence from your teammates and coaches to trust you to know that whenever you have a big situation, you’re going to come through. (Aaron) Boone has done that for me.
"I don’t want to get content. When guys get content, that’s when (stuff) hits the fan. I’ll never be like that. I’m going to keep showing up with my lunch pail and getting after it every day.”
The legend of Luke Voit continues to grow.
Good for him.
