BenFred: Here's my 2020 ex-Cards lineup and rotation. Could it compete?

On the fifth day without Cardinals baseball, faithful followers of the Redbirds were not sure what to do.
You can’t analyze a roster until you know who’s on (or off) it.
The NL Central standings have become pointless as long as the Cardinals number of games played (five) doesn’t budge.
How about a pleasant, non-virus-related distraction?
Until the Cardinals are able to turn the page on their COVID-19 outbreak, the next best baseball-related alternative to watching Cardinals games might be . . . trying to build the best possible team of former Cardinals who are still playing.
This season you can find ex-Cards every corner of the country.
They are holding down power positions, leading rotations and bulking up bullpens.
Here’s the best team I could put together.
(The rules are pretty simple. Each player picked has to have played for the Cardinals in the majors at some point. Each hitter must have a place in a 2020 lineup, meaning every hitter but the designated hitter has to have a defensive home.)
Rotation
RHP Lance Lynn, Texas Rangers
Lynn has pitched 12 scoreless innings in two 2020 starts after posting a 16-11 record and a 3.67 ERA in 33 starts (208.1 innings last season). He was the opening day starter for the Rangers.
RHP Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins
Before the Marlins’ COVID-19 shutdown, Alcantara held the Phillies to two runs, one earned, in 6.2 innings. His three-season ERA with the Marlins is down too 3.74. He was Miami’s opening-day starter.
LHP Marco Gonzales, Seattle Mariners
Gonzales has a 2.53 ERA through his first two starts (10.2 innings) after posting a 3.99 ERA in 34 starts (203 innings) last season. He was the opening day starter for the Mariners.
RHP Luke Weaver, Arizona Diamondbacks
Weaver is off to a rough 2020 start, having surrendered six earned runs in each of his first two starts, neither of which lasted longer than four innings. He’s still trying to get back to the success he had last season (2.94 ERA in 12 starts) before an elbow injury squandered that year.
RHP Michael Wacha, New York Mets
Wacha’s first 2020 start, a five-inning, one-run outing in a win against the Red Sox, went better than his second, a five-run, four-inning outing in a loss against the Braves. As long as he’s healthy, he’s still a good option for a fifth starter, and he could hold up better during a shorter season.
LINEUP
1. 2B Greg Garcia, San Diego Padres
Garcia’s always-solid on-base percentage has remained robust (.365) since he joined the Padres. He’s also the only left-handed hitter in this right-dominant lineup, so I would put him up top and hope he gets on base for the thunder that follows.
2. CF Tommy Pham, San Diego Padres
Pham is back to being Pham after beating a coronavirus diagnosis. He’s averaging .450 with a .522 on-base percentage and a .650 slugging percentage in his last 20 at-bats. Since the start of the 2019 season, his on-base plus slugging percentage of .820 ranks 28th among all qualifying outfielders.
3. 1B Luke Voit, New York Yankees
Half of the slimmed-down St. Louis native’s six hits in 2020 have been home runs. He’s healthy and slugging .600 for one of the most powerful teams in baseball. Voit’s OPS since he joined the Yankees is up to .901 in nearly 600 at-bats.
4. LF Marcell Ozuna, Atlanta Braves
The Big Bear is one of the hottest hitters in baseball right now. He’s slashing .324/.439/.676 through his first 10 games with the Braves. He’s hit three doubles and three home runs, walked seven times and only has nine strikeouts. The Braves’ one-year deal to the cleanup hitter is looking wise, especially since Ozuna will only get a pro-rated portion of the $18 million.
5. DH Jose Martinez, Tampa Bay Rays
The thought of putting Albert Pujols here was appealing, especially considering he’s going to pass Willie Mays on the all-time homer list this season, but Martinez is the more competitive option. After beating a coronavirus diagnosis, he’s averaging .259 with a .355 on-base percentage and a .407 slugging percentage through his first eight games with the Rays. His 2020 OPS of .762 is 179 points higher than The Machine's.
6. RF Randal Grichuk, Toronto Blue Jays
Grichuk seemed to be seeing the ball well, going four-for-10 with no strikeouts, before a bad back kept him out for a series. He’s expected to return soon. He is pretty much the same hitter he was in St. Louis, and that’s not bad for sixth in your lineup. I could be persuaded to swap out Randy Arozarena for Grichuk, but Arozarena was a late report to Rays camp for undisclosed reasons and has not yet played in 2020.
7. C Carson Kelly, Arizona Diamondbacks
Kelly has been hitting seventh for the Diamondbacks, so he fits here. He’s off to a slow start this season, but his 2019 slash line of .245/.348/.478 showed the 25-year-old can break through the league-average mark as a hitter.
8. 3B Jedd Gyorko, Milwaukee Brewers
I’m going with Gyorko over Yairo Munoz here because I’m hoping for as much power as possible in this lineup. Gyorko’s defense at third was solid enough to hope he he’s healthy enough to tap into some of the power that produced a 20-homer average between 2016-18.
9. SS Aledmys Diaz, Houston Astros
You have to have a shortstop, and Diaz is the only real option available among former Cardinals. The one-time All-Star has shown an uptick in on-base percentage (.357) and slugging (.467) since becoming a bench option for the mighty Astros.
Throw Matt Adams on the bench for a left-handed-hitting option for DH and spot starts first base. Sign up Pujols, Munoz and Jon Jay for reserve roles. Sprinkle in former Cards Adam Ottavino, Trevor Rosenthal and Joe Kelly throughout the bullpen.
Would the ex-Cards win the NL Central? Nope. The rotation seems top-heavy, and the lineup leans too far to the right. The defense would be a big question mark.
That said, put this group in a tournament against other teams' best active ex-players, and I'd bet big on the ex-Cards.
It’s nice to see some old friends finding success elsewhere.
Some of them are finding enough of it to make you wonder what they could have done here.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!