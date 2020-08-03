BenFred: Here's my 2020 ex-Cards lineup and rotation. Could it compete?

I’m going with Gyorko over Yairo Munoz here because I’m hoping for as much power as possible in this lineup. Gyorko’s defense at third was solid enough to hope he he’s healthy enough to tap into some of the power that produced a 20-homer average between 2016-18.

9. SS Aledmys Diaz, Houston Astros

You have to have a shortstop, and Diaz is the only real option available among former Cardinals. The one-time All-Star has shown an uptick in on-base percentage (.357) and slugging (.467) since becoming a bench option for the mighty Astros.

Throw Matt Adams on the bench for a left-handed-hitting option for DH and spot starts first base. Sign up Pujols, Munoz and Jon Jay for reserve roles. Sprinkle in former Cards Adam Ottavino, Trevor Rosenthal and Joe Kelly throughout the bullpen.

Would the ex-Cards win the NL Central? Nope. The rotation seems top-heavy, and the lineup leans too far to the right. The defense would be a big question mark.

That said, put this group in a tournament against other teams' best active ex-players, and I'd bet big on the ex-Cards.

It’s nice to see some old friends finding success elsewhere.

Some of them are finding enough of it to make you wonder what they could have done here.

