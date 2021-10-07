BenFred: How a common-sense commissioner would fix MLB's wild-card coin flip

But . . .

“If I were king for the day,” Shildt added, referencing a phrase often used by Cardinals farm director Gary LaRocque, “I would probably prefer it to be a three-game series. But it's a one-gamer, and we're excited and glad to be here.”

This was not Shildt after the loss, mind you. It was Shildt before the game. If that's how he felt – and he’s right, by the way – imagine how the Dodgers felt entering Wednesday. They won the second-most games this season. The defending World Series champions tied their franchise high for victories. But it just so happened the only team that won more games also called the National League West home. The Dodgers lost their season series to the 107-win Giants by one game (10-9) and missed a Game-163-forcing tie by one game.

“You know, I did lose a bet to (former Giants manager) Bruce Bochy,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said before the game. “I lost a dinner and a nice bottle of wine because we didn't win the division. He had the Giants, I had the Dodgers.”

That was Roberts trying to downplay what became a rather undesirable situation for his club. He doesn’t like this format. For good reason.