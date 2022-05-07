BenFred: If Blues forwards don't start ruffling Flower's feathers, this series is over

Ben Frederickson Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD). Follow Ben Frederickson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Craig Berube said it.

Ivan Barbashev said it.

Pavel Buchnevich said it.

But saying and doing are two very different things, and because the Blues did not do what they said they had to do to keep from falling behind in this first-round series against the Wild, they are now trailing two games to one after a deflating 5-1 home loss Friday.

“We’re gonna be home again in the next one,” forward Tyler Bozak said. “We’ve got to win it.”

If they don’t, this one is probably over.

And not just because of the bad luck and bad injuries that have worked against the Blues and watered down their options on the blue line. Those factors can’t be dismissed, but they are not the only things going wrong here.

Berube and his players stressed Friday morning that the best way to ruffle the feathers of future Hall of Fame goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was to create more action in front of his net.

The playoff veteran known as Flower had grown far too comfortable after recovering from the Blues’ Game 1 win.

The Blues needed to block his lines of sight. They needed to capitalize on the rebounds that bounced off his pads. They needed, to use the flower analogy, to jostle his pot.

Their goal was clear.

Here’s Berube from Friday morning.

“Traffic for sure, like most goalies,” he said. “You’ve got to get in front of them, screens, tips, make it hard. Go to the paint hard, get in there, make it tough on them, make it tough on their D. We did not get there enough in Game 2, that’s for sure. We addressed that with our team, so that needs to be a given.”

Here’s Barbashev from Friday morning.

“Just be in front of the net, shoot more pucks. He’s a good goalie, but we have good players, too. We can beat him.”

Here’s Buchnevich from Friday morning.

“Make it a little bit difficult for him,” he said. “We have to get in front. This was something we were missing last game. A lot. There was just a lot of empty space in front of him. I think we are going to change it tonight. We are going to get in front of the net and hopefully get some screens. Hopefully we will get some goals from it.”

Then Game 3 started, and that plan went poof.

Fleury stopped all but one of the Blues' 30 shots on goal.

Perhaps it's pointless to pinpoint this. An injury-altered defense is going to be very hard to overcome now. Even when the situation gets better, it gets worse. Marco Scandella came back Friday, and then Torey Krug left with a lower body injury. That’s a bad trade, no offense to Scandella. There are no signs of Robert Bortuzzo or Nick Leddy rejoining the Blues' efforts. This was going to be a close series if the Blues had all of their options on the blue line. Now they don't. And they won't.

But playing without half of your top-six defensemen does not exactly excuse the Blues forwards from fizzling.

In fact, don’t the dire circumstances on defense make the play of the forwards even more disappointing?

The Blues are a forward-led team. They brought nine 20-goal scorers into this series. This is the best offense the organization has produced, we all seemed to agree as the regular season neared its end. Three goals in the last two games. Ouch.

One shot chart from the first two periods and one third-period goal told Friday's tale for the forwards.

The shot chart from the first and second period painted a disappointing picture. In front of Husso was an ink blot of Wild activity. They were gathering all around him, blocking his view and working like heck to turn a shot into shots, plural.

And Fleury? He was protected. A buffer of white space insulated him.

One time I went to see the corpse flower at the Missouri Botanical Gardens. Have you heard about it? It’s this massive, beautiful flower . . . and it smells like rotten meat.

No, worse.

It reeks.

The closer you get to it, the more your eyes start to water.

You learn quickly to admire it from a distance, because the smell makes you stagger.

The goalie known as Flower has the Blues acting like they are visiting the corpse flower. They're admiring Fleury from a distance.

“I think we were at the net quite a bit tonight, to be honest with you,” said Berube after the loss, though he might feel different after seeing that shot chart. “We didn't get rewarded for it. We did a lot of good things that way.”

The Blues did some good things, as evidenced by the photo attached to this column, from the third period, when things got better because of the Blues' desperation. The shot chart was from the second intermission, when the Blues trailed 3-0. The first two periods, the Blues shot from Fleury's left. They shot from his right. What they didn't do very often despite the emphasis on it entering this game was get smack dab in front of Fleury and shoot, then shoot again, and again. He had clear vision. His rebounds went unclaimed. He was calm, cool, collected.

One of those third-period shots showed how things could have been different Friday. It was the only one that went in. Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly was credited with the power-play goal that made it 4-1 before Jonas Brodin’s empty-netter, but the goal happened because of No. 10. Brayden Schenn planted himself square in front of Fleury and refused to be moved out of the way, blocking the goalie’s view of O’Reilly’s wrister.

Simple. Effective. Goal.

Too little. Too late. Had it happened sooner, who knows?

“You can tell we weren’t very clean executing our passing and such like that,” O’Reilly said after the loss. “Usually, when you clean that up, that makes it a lot easier for the guys to shoot the pucks and get them to the net quicker, and then create that havoc. So, if the execution is better, we’re able to get those shots off quicker and have the traffic. I think at times we had guys going to the net and creating some chances. But again, it just wasn’t quick enough to get to those second and third opportunities, which obviously a couple of those could change the game.”

The Blues know the blueprint.

Schenn showed the difference between saying and doing.

He created a little havoc.

If you plant a flower and let it sit pretty, you can’t be upset when it blooms.

