BenFred: If Martinez has a future with the Cardinals, it must be in the bullpen

Highest on the list of Cardinals problems that cannot be blamed on the COVID-19 pandemic is an offense that just isn't good enough.
The current Carlos Martinez conundrum could be a close number two.
Yes, Martinez was shelved by the virus for a stretch, but the long road to this frustrating place started before that happened, and it resumed after he returned, continuing through Wednesday night's disastrous outing, one that left Martinez's pride and side hurting.
Let's rewind a bit.
A confusing season reached one of its most confounding points when the Cardinals declared that Martinez would enter the shortened season as a starter exiting summer camp.
That decision, supported by the club's insistence that Martinez had earned the opportunity, never really made sense. Especially since the corresponding move meant pushing new addition Kwang-Hyun Kim, who had earned the opportunity to start just as much as Martinez, into an unfamiliar closer role that Martinez, some will remember, had been mostly excellent at since various physical ailments started undercutting his status as an All-Star starter after the 2017 season.
Kim successfully converted his first and last save opportunity of the 2020 season, but he never had any business being in the bullpen, not even after the delayed start to the season let Miles Mikolas rush back from the forearm issue that later derailed him once again. Kim pitched just as well if not better than Martinez during spring training, including one Grapefruit League start in which Kim tied a loaded Twins lineup in knots. Kim's 1.59 ERA through six starts should earn him consideration for National League rookie of the year. Things have worked out for him, but it's become clear as this season progressed that the Cardinals booted the wrong pitcher from the rotation to make room for Mikolas.
The Cardinals did not seem to learn from their mistake. After one bad start against the Twins, Martinez missed time due to COVID. His return offered the Cardinals a chance at a redo, an easy opportunity to align him at the back end of the bullpen, where short doses of his potent pitches had helped him convert an impressive 29 of the 32 save opportunities he was handed during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. But the team said Martinez would not return as a reliever.
Why not?
Because Martinez, we were told, wanted to return as a starter, even if that meant that he had to return later because of it. Martinez's old line about wanting to start, but wanting to do what was best for the team above all else had been retired. Never mind that it should be the team making those decisions. Never mind that Austin Gomber might have been a more capable recipient of Martinez's starts.
Gomber has a 1.80 ERA with considerably more strikeouts (24) than hits allowed (18) and walks surrendered (13) this season.
Martinez now has a 9.30 ERA in five starts. Those five starts have lasted a combined 20 innings. He's not in the bullpen, but he's putting stress on it every time he takes the mound.
On Wednesday, with postseason implications on the line, Martinez allowed nine hits and eight earned runs in a dud against a bad Royals team. He has now allowed nearly twice as many hits (32) as he's totaled strikeouts (17) this season. Forty-one percent of the hits he's surrendered in 2020 have gone for extra bases.
Wednesday marked Martinez's 15th start for the Cardinals since he returned from a rehab stint for a right lat strain in June 2018. Not including his positive COVID test and what becomes of Wednesday's injury, he has been on the injured list three times since then. He has a 6.53 ERA over those last 15 starts. He's lasted seven innings just once during that span, and reached six innings only twice. The Cardinals are 5-10 in the 15 games. Opponents have averaged .304 with a .381 on-base percentage and a .478 slugging percentage against Martinez during this span.
How about as a reliever? Since his return from that right lat injury in June 2018, Martinez has a 2.70 ERA in 66.2 innings and 63 appearances out of the bullpen. That stretch includes save percentage of 90.6. Against Martinez, the reliever, opponents slashed .209/.300/.272.
While the reasons can be debated, the conclusion has been clear for a while.
Martinez no longer pitches well enough regularly enough as a starter to start for a team that lacks an offense that can overcome unreliable starting pitching.
The Cardinals have been avoiding the truth, and missing out on Martinez's upside as a reliever as a result.
That has to stop now.
It's more than fair to wonder if Martinez can be a strong high-leverage reliever again. But his history in that capacity is much fresher than his two All-Star appearances as a starter. Certain arms get the job done in the pass/fail moments that come late in games, and Martinez's arm tends to be one of them. He has passed his pass-fail tests as a closer. He's failing them as a starter.
Martinez is owed $11.7 million next season, and now he has another injury. He's not going to be the red-hot trade chip some Cardinals fans think. If you were a general manager, would you be interested in Martinez as a starter at the moment? Probably not. Meanwhile, teams that see Martinez as a fit for high-leverage relief don't have fresh evidence from this season that suggests he's still capable of that job, and they could press pause upon learning that Martinez seemed resistant to a bullpen role earlier this season.
If the Cardinals do move forward with Martinez, and that might be their only decent option, the path forward is simple.
He must accept that he belongs in the bullpen now, where the Cardinals should have assigned him from this season's start.
