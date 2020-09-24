BenFred: If Martinez has a future with the Cardinals, it must be in the bullpen

Ben Frederickson Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD). Follow Ben Frederickson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Highest on the list of Cardinals problems that cannot be blamed on the COVID-19 pandemic is an offense that just isn't good enough.

The current Carlos Martinez conundrum could be a close number two.

Yes, Martinez was shelved by the virus for a stretch, but the long road to this frustrating place started before that happened, and it resumed after he returned, continuing through Wednesday night's disastrous outing, one that left Martinez's pride and side hurting.

Let's rewind a bit.

A confusing season reached one of its most confounding points when the Cardinals declared that Martinez would enter the shortened season as a starter exiting summer camp.

That decision, supported by the club's insistence that Martinez had earned the opportunity, never really made sense. Especially since the corresponding move meant pushing new addition Kwang-Hyun Kim, who had earned the opportunity to start just as much as Martinez, into an unfamiliar closer role that Martinez, some will remember, had been mostly excellent at since various physical ailments started undercutting his status as an All-Star starter after the 2017 season.