BenFred: If the Cardinals follow the Dodgers' blueprint, reunion with Pujols can do more than stir memories

Ben Frederickson Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD). Follow Ben Frederickson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

JUPITER, Fla. – The potential fit had been there, sitting and waiting, wondering if both sides would come to see it the same way.

Now we know that answer is yes, and so begins the final chapter between Albert Pujols and the Cardinals.

The Reunion.

Pujols became one of the greatest right-handed hitters of all time as a drafted-and-developed Cardinal.

He shattered hearts when he left for the Angels after the 2011 World Series championship, chasing bigger money out west, where he was never the same, while the team he left behind tried but failed to prove it could reach baseball’s World Series mountaintop and win there without him.

And now, for the first time since 2011, he’s a Cardinal, one ready to put that still-powerful but now much more limited right-handed swing to use against left-handed pitching in the tag-team approach the Cardinals have planned for the designated hitter role.

An addition begged for by many in Cardinal Nation became possible because of a rule change NL fundamentalists fought against for years.

A relationship that produced beautiful memories together before the cold-blooded business of baseball damaged feelings was mended in time for a full-circle resolution.

Timing really is everything, isn’t it?

The Cardinals bringing Pujols back when the Angels last season released him from his 10-year, $240 million contract would not have worked because there was no DH in the NL, and Paul Goldschmidt plays first base for the Cardinals. But how the Dodgers used Pujols after that – and how he embraced a more limited role and found success in it – combined with the arrival of the DH in the NL for good this offseason set a spotlight on a stage. The question was if the two, Pujols and the Cardinals, would decide to share one last dance. It should surprise no one it turns out that catcher Yadier Molina was the one who turned on the music.

The best way for the Cardinals to take pressure off an under-pressure lineup was always going to be by adding proven DH power that did not run the risk of hurting the team’s all-world defense. Options like Kyle Schwarber (left-handed hitter) and Nelson Cruz (right-handed hitter) were bigger contracts than the Cardinals wanted to pay. Instead the Cardinals added Corey Dickerson (one year, $5 million) for the left-handed side of a platoon-DH equation, then waited.

Asked early and often about free-agent Pujols as a right-handed addition similar to Dickerson, Cardinals officials downplayed the idea. First-year manager Oliver Marmol stressed as late as Sunday morning the need for chances for Class AAA slugger Juan Yepez at the major league level, but also said it would be a front-office decision. Cardinals chairman Bill Dewitt Jr., at camp’s start, answered a question about Pujols by saying the team's roster was more or less set.

But here’s the thing.

Yepez’s start to spring has been slow at the plate, and there is not much time left before games count. He is three-for-16 with no extra-base hits. Maybe that's nothing. But it's something that can become harder to ignore when Pujols is out there as a free agent, waiting. Especially when the Cardinals could get him for $2.5 million, an amount that could probably pay for itself once all of the ticket sales and merchandise bumps from Pujols’ return are figured. This is, after all, a business. We are often reminded of that when fans are deprived of the moves they want to see. Don't ignore it when they get one they like.

Much will be made in the coming days, and rightfully so, about Pujols’ chasing of 700 home runs — he needs 21 — and the many warm and fuzzy feelings this will create as Pujols rejoins Molina and starter Adam Wainwright for what could become one shared final ride between the three. Baseball is a romantic sport, and this is one remarkable rekindling of a relationship that seemed to begin healing when the Angels made that memorable trip to Busch Stadium in 2019.

Speaking of the Angels, how would it feel to be Angels owner Arte Moreno? You overpaid for the worst of Pujols while the Cardinals got the Cooperstown-worthy first decade, followed by the emotional end. Ouch.

Now, how would it feel to be a Cardinals player? Meaning no offense to Yepez, Pujols' new teammates already are celebrating this news. Jack Flaherty immediately sent out via Twitter the infamous video of Pujols homering off Brad Lidge in the 2005 NLCS. Some of you will remember Nolan Arenado making this comment last season, after the Angels cut ties with Pujols and put the Dodgers in position to grab a gift.

"Can I say one more thing?” Arenado said at the time. “Albert Pujols, I love you, man. You are one of the greatest to ever play this game. I hope you get to go out the right way. I’m a huge fan. I hope you hear this one day, because you know you are my favorite player."

The Cardinals bringing back Pujols is the definition of him getting to go out the right way, but what has to happen for both sides to make the most out of it?

The Cardinals can be excellent at whipping up nostalgia, but there is a legitimate baseball reason to make this deal, too.

Pujols' leadership and mentorship will be incredibly valuable, but I'm talking numbers here. Hard data. Damage done.

Pujols posted a .294 batting average, a .336 on-base percentage and a .603 slugging percentage against left-handed pitchers last season.

And after he was picked up by the Dodgers and used almost specifically as a lefty-basher, he averaged .303 with a .347 on-base percentage and a .606 slugging percentage.

That’s a .953 OPS in more than 100 at-bats.

That’s production against southpaw pitchers similar to last season’s numbers for guys like Nick Castellanos (.945), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.946) and Fernando Tatis (.968).

There is a Dodgers-blue blueprint available to the Cardinals that illustrates how this renewed partnership can be about a lot more than chasing individual statistics, moving merchandise and reminiscing about the good old days.

If Pujols can do for the Cardinals what he did for the Dodgers, the warm and fuzzy stuff could be accompanied by impressive production in a precise role.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.