BenFred: If Wainwright keeps this up, he could pitch himself into Cy Young consideration

Adam Wainwright’s birthday masterpiece on Sunday did more than add the 39-year-old to the short list of National League pitchers who have pulled off a complete game during this pandemic-scrambled season.

It moved the veteran one step closer to stirring up some conversation about if he can pitch himself into the Cy Young Award conversation.

It’s early, I know. But this season, it’s getting late early.

Wainwright is pitching from behind, of course, considering the Cardinals’ two-week shutdown due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

And yes, the NL competition is mighty fierce, with back-to-back defending Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom of the Mets attempting a three-peat, and with a bunch of challengers giving chase, from locked-in starters like Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer, Atlanta’s Max Fried, Yu Darvish of the Cubs, Dinelson Lamet of the Padres and more.

Wainwright won’t be mentioned in that group right now, but it's not all that crazy to think he could pitch his way into the mix. Nothing is crazy in 2020. The Padres won the trade deadline. Baseball traditionalists are suddenly cheering the idea of seven-inning doubleheaders. Jose Martinez hits for the Cubs, and Luke Voit might be the American League MVP. See my point? Embrace the weird.