BenFred: If Wainwright keeps this up, he could pitch himself into Cy Young consideration

Adam Wainwright’s birthday masterpiece on Sunday did more than add the 39-year-old to the short list of National League pitchers who have pulled off a complete game during this pandemic-scrambled season.
It moved the veteran one step closer to stirring up some conversation about if he can pitch himself into the Cy Young Award conversation.
It’s early, I know. But this season, it’s getting late early.
Wainwright is pitching from behind, of course, considering the Cardinals’ two-week shutdown due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
And yes, the NL competition is mighty fierce, with back-to-back defending Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom of the Mets attempting a three-peat, and with a bunch of challengers giving chase, from locked-in starters like Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer, Atlanta’s Max Fried, Yu Darvish of the Cubs, Dinelson Lamet of the Padres and more.
Wainwright won’t be mentioned in that group right now, but it's not all that crazy to think he could pitch his way into the mix. Nothing is crazy in 2020. The Padres won the trade deadline. Baseball traditionalists are suddenly cheering the idea of seven-inning doubleheaders. Jose Martinez hits for the Cubs, and Luke Voit might be the American League MVP. See my point? Embrace the weird.
Entering Monday’s games, 53 NL pitchers have started five or more games. Despite being tied for last on that list in terms of number of starts (five), Wainwright is tied for sixth in wins (three). He checks in 13th in ERA (2.65). Hitters are slashing .182/.237/.298 against Wainwright for an on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) of .534. That ranks fourth out of 53. Check out this list.
Opponent OPS of NL pitchers with 5-plus starts
1) Jacob deGrom: .472
2) Trevor Bauer: .524
3) Max Fried: .532
4) Adam Wainwright: .534
5) Dinelson Lamet: .537
6) Sonny Gray: .543
7) Zach Davies: .552
8) Yu Darvish: .565
9) Clayton Kershaw: .566
10) Aaron Nola: .591
Wainwright also sits in fourth out of 53 in terms of walks and hits per inning pitched (WHIP), with a microscopic 0.88. Here's that list.
WHIP of NL pitchers with 5-plus starts
1) Clayton Kershaw (0.77)
2) Trevor Bauer (0.79)
3) Jacob deGrom (0.83)
4) Adam Wainwright (0.88)
5) Zach Davies (0.90)
6) Aaron Nola (0.92)
7) Dinelson Lamet (0.94)
8) Max Fried (0.95)
9) Eleiser Hernandez (.097)
10) Merrill Kelly (0.99)
Of the pitchers to appear in both of our top-10s shown above, just four — deGrom (four), Bauer (four), Fried (four) and Nola (four) — have more quality starts than Wainwright (three), who is trailing the herd in number of starts. (Thanks, Covid.) Just one of those four (Bauer, two) can join Wainwright in saying he’s pitched a complete game. (Bauer has two!)
Can Wainwright keep this up? Who knows. But there are some good signs. He has been impressively efficient. He’s pounding the zone for first-pitch strikes 67.9 percent of the time. He’s averaging fewer walks per nine innings (2.12) than he’s had since he last received serious Cy Young consideration in 2014. He’s averaging an absurdly low 3.56 pitches per batter faced, and he has three more strikeouts (25) than hits allowed (22). Only eight of those hits have gone for extra bases.
Wainwright has to make up ground. As always, he's pitching against Father Time.
Darvish is 34. DeGrom is 32. Bauer is 29. Lamet is 28. Fried is 26.
But in this crazy season, the Cardinals’ old-timer is a few more impressive starts away from finding himself in the thick of a conversation few, if any, figured possible.
