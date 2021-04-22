BenFred: If we're going to talk about Matt Carpenter's numbers, let's really talk about them

Carpenter, so far, has had the eighth-most at-bats on the team. For very confusing reasons, he has spent the bulk of those at-bats hitting fifth. Of the 240 major leaguers so far this season who have totaled as many at-bats as Carpenter’s 37, he ranks last in average (.081), 10th to last in on-base percentage (.205) and fourth-to-last in slugging percentage (.162). If his name was Lane Thomas or his contract was for the league minimum, would he be getting these chances? I think we all know the answer to that.

But Carpenter is hitting the ball hard enough to be in baseball’s top-four percent in average exit velocity (95.4 percent) – when he hits it, that is.

And his barrel percentage (27.3 percent) is in the top one percent of the league, and his expected slugging percentage is .578, higher than it was when he was a top-10 National League MVP finisher in 2018. These are the number Shildt keeps mentioning. Positive trends, indeed.

But they do not seem to very accurately take into account the combination of Carpenter’s climbing strikeouts and his struggle to beat the defensive shifts he now faces constantly. You don't have to hate analytics to acknowledge that. Right?