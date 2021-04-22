BenFred: If we're going to talk about Matt Carpenter's numbers, let's really talk about them

If we’re going to talk about Matt Carpenter’s numbers, let’s really dig in.
The Cardinals keep pointing only to the encouraging ones.
Frustrated fans – apparently not the same ones who gave Carpenter a curtain call after his lone home run — fixate on the appalling ones, and there are some.
Complicating the matter and ignored by many as a rather massive element in the equation is the premature extension the Cardinals gave Carpenter in 2019, the one that would put them on the hook for something like $20.5 million if they bought it out. The Cardinals, as you can tell by now, really want this to work out. And not just because of the contract, but for the reasons they felt good giving the lifelong Cardinal and well-respected teammate the extension. Now, would they be so dedicated to Carpenter without the contract? I think we all know the answer to that.
Carpenter was described by manager Mike Shildt as a bench bat entering the season. Outfield injuries to Harrison Bader and Tyler O’Neill gave the Cardinals an avenue to play Tommy Edman in the outfield and Carpenter at second base to see if that combination could cause a spark. But now O’Neill is nearing a return, and Bader will arrive at some point, and the Cardinals are soon going to have to decide which way they want to lean, toward trying to keep making Carpenter work out or toward trying to maintain the integrity of the outfield experiment they have been so dedicated to seeing through.
Carpenter, so far, has had the eighth-most at-bats on the team. For very confusing reasons, he has spent the bulk of those at-bats hitting fifth. Of the 240 major leaguers so far this season who have totaled as many at-bats as Carpenter’s 37, he ranks last in average (.081), 10th to last in on-base percentage (.205) and fourth-to-last in slugging percentage (.162). If his name was Lane Thomas or his contract was for the league minimum, would he be getting these chances? I think we all know the answer to that.
But Carpenter is hitting the ball hard enough to be in baseball’s top-four percent in average exit velocity (95.4 percent) – when he hits it, that is.
And his barrel percentage (27.3 percent) is in the top one percent of the league, and his expected slugging percentage is .578, higher than it was when he was a top-10 National League MVP finisher in 2018. These are the number Shildt keeps mentioning. Positive trends, indeed.
But they do not seem to very accurately take into account the combination of Carpenter’s climbing strikeouts and his struggle to beat the defensive shifts he now faces constantly. You don't have to hate analytics to acknowledge that. Right?
The Cardinals keep trying to play it both ways on this topic of shifts. They praise certain hitters, like catcher Yadier Molina, for being able to adjust and hit in a different way depending on the situation he faces. But when the topic turns to Carpenter, it’s as if that goes out the window and hitting the ball hard is the only thing that can fairly be expected of a hitter. Which one is it? Honestly, I can understand both arguments. But the mixed messaging dilutes both, and Cardinals fans are picking up on it.
Some of the Cardinals’ Carpenter positivity is misleading.
Carpenter’s strikeout percentage is now at an alarming 36.4 percent on the season, continuing a trend in the wrong direction. It jumped to a career-high 26.2 percent in 2019 and climbed to 28.4 percent in 2020. His walk percentage has dropped to 9.1 percent, down from 13.6 percent last season.
His current contact percentage (67 percent, per Baseball Info Solutions) is a career-low and down a hair from last season’s 69 percent, which was significantly lower than his career average of 82 percent.
Per Baseball Info Solutions, Carpenter is swinging at a career-high percentage of pitches thrown outside of the strike zone (26.1 percent) up from his career-average of 21 percent.
He’s making contact on a career-low percentage of pitches thrown inside the strike zone (73 percent) as well; his career average is 90 percent, but it’s been dropping consistently since 2019.
His swinging-strike percentage is at a career-worst 13.5 percent; his career average is 6.6 percent.
Now, zoom out.
Carpenter’s three-for-37 start with 16 strikeouts and four walks has continued a steep downward trend of results for the three-time All-Star who received MVP consideration after a power-packed 2018 season.
His .207 batting average over 705 plate appearances since the start of the 2019 season is the second-lowest average of any major leaguer who has totaled at least 700 plate appearance during that time.
A sample size of 700-plus at-bats is not small. For context, Tommy Edman has 605 major league at-bats in his career.
Carpenter's .324 on-base percentage since 2019, which is by far his most appealing stat in terms of actual production instead of projected production, is one point above the National League average (.323) during that time.
His .359 slugging percentage since then is the lowest on the list of 141 major leaguers who have totaled 700 or more plate appearances during time.
That makes his .683 on-base plus slugging percentage 138th on our list of 141.
Carpenter is one of just seven major leaguers with 700-plus plate appearances since 2019 to have fewer than 50 extra-base hits. In terms of multiple-hit games (26) he’s tied for last on the list. This last one might be the most concerning.
Carpenter’s at-bats per home run since the start of the 2019 season is 29.7. It was 19.5 from 2015-18. If Carpenter could regularly alter his swing to beat the shifts he now faces constantly, you have to think he would have been doing it regularly, not just occasionally, before his age-35 season. It seems his best bet, his only bet, is to hit the ball out of the ballpark, like he did a career-high 36 times in 2018 while striking out a career-high 158 times yet slugging a career-high .523. Easier said than done, as evidenced by the number of balls that have landed in opponents' gloves one way or another when Carpenter heads to the plate.
The opponents who keep striking out Carpenter or catching the balls he hits into the shift or to the warning track don't cite Carpenter's bad luck as the reason for the outs.
They credit their advanced analytics.
