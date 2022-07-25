BenFred: In Cardinals clubhouse, differing opinions on volatile topics can coexist

Ben Frederickson Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD). Follow Ben Frederickson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

While announcing Sunday that Cardinals All-Stars Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado would be blocked from traveling to Canada for this two-game series against the Blue Jays because neither player has received a COVID-19 vaccine, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak attempted to turn down the volume of the reaction he saw coming.

"A lot of these issues can be quite polarizing," Mozeliak said. "What I'm hoping to do is avoid that polarization with our club or inside the clubhouse."

Outside of the clubhouse? No chance. Villains to some and heroes to others, Goldschmidt and Arenado are, at least for this news cycle, the poster players for social media skirmishes about COVID-19, vaccines and politics. Wade in at your own risk. Or don't. The latter would probably be healthier.

Inside the clubhouse? I wouldn't expect much of a ripple.

Manager Oliver Marmol's team will not be ripped apart by controversy because Arenado and Goldschmidt could not go to Toronto. Teammates are aware of who was and who was not vaccinated. It’s not news in the clubhouse.

Chances are some of you reading this are vaccinated against COVID-19 and some of you are not. Chances are some of you have people in your lives you care about who have made the opposite decision on that matter. Chances are you still care about those people who made the opposite call. Maybe you don't understand them. Maybe you are frustrated with them. Maybe you have argued with them. But you still care, I imagine. Only on social media it seems is a person defined entirely by a stance they have on a single topic. Fortunately, for Goldschmidt and Arenado, they are not on social media. More importantly, their track record of playing hard and well for the Cardinals is about as solid as can be. That resonates with teammates, probably more than anything else.

Acknowledging that fact should not mean Goldschmidt and Arenado get a free pass for putting their team in a tight spot here. Who else remembers outfielder Marcell Ozuna getting crushed for oversleeping a day game? He missed one game, not two. Maybe he should have said pressing snooze was a personal choice?

The personal choices made by Goldschmidt and Arenado to refrain from getting their preferred version of COVID-19 vaccination before this trip arrived will result in the Blue Jays playing a Cardinals team that is not as strong as it could be. Maybe the Cardinals find a way to win two games without the two All-Stars. We’ll see. But whether you cheer their decision, loathe it, or find yourself settling somewhere in between, the first baseman and the third baseman in this case put the team last. Some Cardinals players wanted to get vaccinated. Some did so because they felt it was best for the team, like when the club was trying to get enough players vaccinated to benefit from relaxed guidelines during road trips. Goldschmidt and Arenado benefitted from their teammates making team-first decisions but declined to do the same. Only their teammates can decide how they should feel about that.

Goldschmidt and Arenado now face a series of consequences. There’s the combined forfeiture of more than $626,000. There’s the ripple-effect theory of how the Cardinals' postseason chances could be impacted if the team loses in Toronto. There’s the chance both infielders could have dented their National League MVP chances; right or wrong, voters could factor this news into their decisions. If the Cardinals’ postseason fate is decided by a wide margin one way or another, the story mostly goes away. If not, it could be revisited. If the Cardinals and Blue Jays wind up meeting one another in the World Series, it definitely will be revisited. Right now, though, the Cardinals' chances of making that happen seem rather low. Nearly lost in this weekend's vaccination discourse was the worst baseball news for the team. Steven Matz tore his MCL in his first game back. The rotation, without Jack Flaherty until at least late August, is back to being in very rough shape.

Juan Soto can't pitch, but if the Cardinals are as serious about trading for the Nationals star as the national writers keep trying to make it sound, now would be the time. This current Cardinals news cycle is a rough one. Soto is vaccinated, for what it's worth.

