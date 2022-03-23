BenFred: Is this the season that turns Tyler O'Neill from Cardinals star to MLB star?

Here are highlights from sports columnist Ben Frederickson’s weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.

Q: Tyler O’Neill, over or under 40 home runs this season?

A: Under, but if he stays off the injured list, I could be wrong. He is going to be extra motivated with this arbitration situation. He said he was surprised there was wasn’t more urgency on that front, and that he’s open for an extension. Who isn’t?! If he builds on last season, the Cardinals could wind up wishing they locked him up before he made the jump from Cardinals star to baseball star. But I have a hard time blaming the Cardinals for wanting to see one more season like last season, or something close, before going too far down that road. He’s an athletic player with crazy power, great speed and very strong defense. But he has to prove he can stay on the field and in the lineup. Last season was a big step in the right direction. I want to see another.

Q: Are the Cardinals going to see their pitching depth exposed again after these spring injuries? If it is, how quickly will they react?

A: That's the fear, and it's rooted in the reality of last season.

I can understand the Cardinals wanting to give their depth a test.

I understood that last season.

But if it doesn't work, you can't then shrug and say there's no move to make. You have to fix the mistake.

One thing to mention that is different from last season is the emphasis on strike-throwers. The guys who jacked up the walk rate last season during the team's spiral are mostly gone. Not by coincidence. I think only one of the top seven starting pitchers in terms of walk rate from last season are back this season, and that's Johan Oviedo, who is at least for now on the outside looking in on the rotation competition.

Strikes paired with this defense will work, as long as the ball doesn't leave the park.

Walks won't be tolerated very long.

I think that approach has changed, even if the relying-on-depth approach has not.

Q: If the Cardinals are not serious about making a legitimate run at making the playoffs, why not sign Albert Pujols for one season for excitement?

A: You don't think the Cardinals are going to make the playoffs? Take a look at the state of the NL Central. There's a good debate to be had about if they're built (as of now) to get deep into the postseason, where they haven't been in too long, but they're a playoff team, especially in this watered-down Central combined with the expanded postseason. Pujols would move fire up some fans and sell tickets and merchandise, but I don't think the Cardinals see the idea making much baseball sense. Right-handed Juan Yepez is pushing for the team lead in Grapefruit League at-bats so far. The Cardinals are convinced he's ready to be a part of the DH solution from the right side. We'll see. If Pujols was left-handed, it would have made more sense. He could have been the Corey Dickerson addition, if that was the case. Alas, he's not. As for the Yadi/Waino/Pujols reunion narrative, I think I have a differing opinion on that than some. One of those guys left. The other two stayed. Should the one who left get to rejoin in time for the going away party?

Q: Is there any sense Adam Wainwright and/or Yadier Molina could play in 2023?

A: I'm operating under the assumption that this is the final ride for Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright until one of them says differently, but it's safe to assume Wainwright could have more to think about than Molina, who reiterated again here this week that this indeed will be his last spring training. Wainwright has left things more vague. He does not like the Tom Brady (and others) way of "retiring" only to return. He wants to be sure. That means he's not totally sure at this time.

Q: What do you think about the Blues trade for Nick Leddy?

A: It's not an Army jaw-dropper that some hoped for, but it could help. A respectable defenseman with a left lean was a must if this team is serious about giving this postseason a go. Prices were high for rentals. Army tried to thread the needle, balancing the now and later, which makes sense considering the encouraging signs that we have observed from the young players on this team — the window is not going to slam shut soon — and also the fluid place the Blues are in the standings. They're a playoff team, but they're not exactly playing like a championship-caliber team as of late, and the difference is not going to be determined by a depth defenseman. So, don't sell the future to get a guy who won't solve the team's bigger issues alone. Get a guy who can help, if the team figures stuff out. Everyone raves about his ability to move the puck and how that can help. I like his postseason experience. He's been deep into the playoffs. That's valuable.

Q: What are your first impressions of the Dennis Gates hire at Mizzou?

A: The basketball community likes the fit and upside more than the fan response, is my first impression.

If he doesn't get fan support through attendance, ticket sales and NIL action, it's going to be a tougher road than it has to be.

I couldn't help but chuckle when Mizzou paid $6 million to fire Cuonzo Martin to hire a former coach at Cal who idolizes Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton and prides himself in prioritizing toughness over talent, not to mention one whose biggest attribute so far is that he stepped into a mess of a program and improved it quickly.

Sound familiar?

I wish Gates the best. He's no more of a wait-and-see hire than any of the other SEC schools have made for their hoops opening this round, except for Mike White jumping from Florida to Georgia. The class of Gates (MU), Golden (Florida), Jans (Mississippi State) and McMahon (LSU) and Paris (South Carolina) are going to be compared and contrasted for seasons to come.

Gates could be good. He deserves a full and fair shot. Hope he gets one. One thing that would help him would be having the same athletics director who hired him stick around a while. The last two hoops coaches have been hired and fired by different ones.

Q: The Blues’ move felt like one GM Doug Armstrong made under pressure to do something/anything more than the right thing. Is that how you see it?

A: No. He signed a five-year extension less than a year ago.

I don't think he made the move for anything other than he thought it made hockey sense.

I think he made it because he thinks it can help this team now, and potentially turn into an extension if the fit works, or some much-needed cap space if he moves on. I know everybody loves Sundqvist, but the injuries raised some question about how he ages out long-term, and his contract was going to get harder to manage with the cap. Don't forget the cap. It makes it impossible to keep every fan favorite forever.

Q: Could the Cardinals package catcher Andrew Knizner in a trade for pitching, if Ali Sanchez could be the backup?

A: Probably not a good idea considering current context. Molina reported to camp a week delayed, admitted he's not in catching shape yet and said he's going to need four or five days to have his timing synced up at the plate. Knizner is ready to start now and would be the No. 1 starter on multiple MLB teams if he was not playing behind a future Hall of Famer. He's going to play more this season than previous Molina seasons, I think. Perhaps quite a bit more.

Q: Was Corey Dickerson a better pickup for the Cardinals than Colin Moran?

A: He could be, yes.

Moran has never hit more than 13 home runs. He's never slugged more than .429 in a full season.

Dickerson has three 20-plus homer seasons and a career .488 slugging percentage.

Dickerson has talked about how he thinks he can get his swing and approach back to how he was hitting in Tampa, when he was powering up.

If he can do that, he has a ceiling that Moran can't match offensively.

Q: How about Incarnate Word girls basketball coach Dan Rolfes for SLU women’s coach? Would that be crazy?

A: Normally, I'd be against the notion of assuming a high school coach could make that jump without some serious risk involved. And there would be some risk, but Rolfes runs a high school program as much like a college program as you probably can, and he's got a track record of developing players who go play at powerhouses nationwide. So, yes, I would consider it. Strongly.

Q: Are fans ready to write off Juan Yepez already because he’s not dominating spring training?

A: I'm more concerned about being force-fed the idea that a hitter who was not asked to help the major league offense at any point last season, even in a pinch-hit role, despite great numbers in Memphis, is now suddenly supposed to be counted upon as a big factor in the DH lineup. That's a big leap, and it could be hard to land. The good news is he's going to have help. The Cardinals are going to throw a lot of looks at DH.

