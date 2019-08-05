As the Cardinals continue their search for the right combination of outfielders, it's becoming impossible to ignore that a pretty good one was sent away.
Harrison Bader is in Memphis. Tyler O'Neill is on the injured list for the fourth time in 13 months. Infielders Tommy Edman and Yairo Munoz are spending time in the outfield. Randy Arozarena, the Cardinals' minor league player of the month who is now slashing .381/.452/.580 through nearly 50 games at Class AAA, is not in the majors because the Cardinals say they can't guarantee him playing time.
The context makes it harder to catch up on the news out of Cleveland.
Former Cardinal Oscar Mercado is popping up in discussions about who should be named American League rookie of the year.
Since the converted shortstop was traded by the Cardinals to Cleveland for outfielders Conner Capel and Jhon Torres at the 2018 trade deadline, the 24-year-old Mercado has averaged .288 with a .337 on-base percentage and a .469 slugging percentage in 66 MLB games (260 at-bats). He's climbed to No. 2 in Cleveland manager Terry Francona's lineup. Marcell Ozuna (.841) is the only current Cardinals outfielder with more than 15 MLB at-bats this season who can match Mercado's on-base plus slugging percentage of .806. Among MLB rookies who have had more than 250 at-bats this season, Mercado ranks fifth in average, ninth in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage. Six times this season, he's had three or more hits in one game.
Mercado has played all three outfield positions during his 63 starts, spending most of his time in center field.
Mercado has used his speed to steal nine bases. FanGraphs's BaseRunning stat scores the speedster at 1.7 runs above average.
No, you are not the only one who has wondered how he might look hitting leadoff for the Cardinals.
The Cardinals' trade of slugging first baseman Luke Voit has caused fans much heartburn this year as the hometown hero has hammered out a role with the Yankees. Those who remember the trade as simply Voit for failed reliever Chasen Shreve remain ticked. But that wasn't the trade. The Cardinals also added reliever Giovanny Gallegos in the swap with the Yankees. Gallegos has become one of manager Mike Shildt's most important high-leverage arms out of the bullpen. The 27-year-old looks like he could have a big role on this team for years to come. The rise of Gallegos — and the addition of first baseman Paul Goldschmidt — has decreased the pain of seeing Voit hammer bombs and doubles in pinstripes.
That kind of reassurance is not there with the Mercado trade. At least not yet.
The Cardinals made the move to thin an outfield crowded with near MLB-level talent and restock the farm with high-upside replacements.
Capel, 22, has slashed .246/.305/.423 this season while spending most of his time at Class AA Springfield.
Torres, 19, has slashed .219/.315/.375 this season while spending time with both Class A Peoria and rookie-league Johnson City.
It's impossible to know now what these prospects will do down the line, but it's safe to say Cleveland is happy with this deal. It gave up two unknowns for a season-altering starter.
The Indians were 21-19 when Mercado was promoted on May 14. They are 45-26 since. They are now in possession of a wild-card spot and trail the Twins for the American League Central lead by just three games.
Marcell Ozuna could depart via free agency after this season. Bader and O'Neill have not been able to capitalize on opportunities created. Lane Thomas, Dylan Carlson and Arozarena are knocking on the door.
The Cardinals' search for a locked-in outfield continues. Mercado is trending toward becoming a trade that is painful to remember.