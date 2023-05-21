If Sporting KC was as good at soccer Saturday night in St. Louis as its ownership group member Robb Heineman was at crafting a pregame social-media cheap shot about the relocation of the St. Louis Rams, Sporting KC would have shown more fight on the pitch than in the postgame comments.

That’s where SKC coach Peter Vermes displayed a tenacity that far outmatched that of his flatter-than-Kansas soccer team.

"It's not a penalty kick," vented Vermes in his side of the postgame presser after City SC’s 4-0 thumping. "It's not. So, there's nothing else to say. It's not a penalty kick. That starts the ball rolling for them, but it's not a penalty kick.”

Vermes was referring to a first-half penalty kick awarded to City SC after Sporting KC's Nemanja Radoja committed a foul. Eduard Lowen capitalized on the penalty kick to send City SC ahead early. Love the call or hate the call, it was just 1-0 City SC at that point, and only 19 minutes into the game.

Sorry, Coach, this one can’t be blamed on the officiating. City SC scored not one, not two, but three more unanswered goals after that first one. Meanwhile City SC goalie Roman Burki allowed not three, not two, not even one.

The home team pounced early and did not let up. Coach Bradley Carnell’s crew won most of the 50-50 balls and created second and third chances. Without super-scorer Klauss, his teammates rediscovered the hunger that carried them to a historic (for an expansion team) 5-0 start before downs started accompanying the ups. And then there was Burki, the man in black. He’s the highest-paid goalie in MLS. I’m not sure he’s making enough.

“They took this, almost personally,” Carnell said after another sold-out CityPark crowd, including 500-plus who came to cheer for the opponent, saw City SC prove its style, when adhered to relentlessly, can still dominate.

“I just want everybody to read that,” Indiana Vassilev said after scoring the second and final goals of the game, as he underlined the all-caps “CITY” that stretched across the front of his sweatshirt.

“City. St. Louis City. Soccer capital of the U.S. I think we were able to prove that tonight.”

It really did feel a little personal, didn’t it? A lot of that can be attributed to Sporting KC. In this game, it was KC's lone assist.

It was SKC that bullied a fan podcast in St. Louis to drop its “Soccer Capitol” title phrasing because it feels it claimed the wording via federally registered trademark.

It was SKC that undermined a plan to let fans on both sides of the rivalry name the game when it moved forward with a “Heartland Derby” designation that was received poorly by supporters on both sides.

It was SKC ownership group member Heineman who took to Twitter to crack wise about St. Louis City SC looking to relocate one day, like the Rams. Jokes about which city’s BBQ is better is one thing. Twisting a knife into that NFL wound? Hey, it's a free country, but a team official taking the low road like that is going to make people mad. And if they did get mad, they would probably point out to Heineman that despite its nearly 27-year head start on this whole MLS thing, his two-win team just got dismantled by an expansion team that was once again playing without its best scoring threat.

Few players wearing City Red probably knew where Kansas City was not that long ago. Expecting them to understand the complexities of the grudge match that exists between KC and STL is nearly asking too much, right? Wrong. Very wrong, apparently.

“Our fans are a big part of us," Vassilev said. "They really contribute to how we play. Even before the game, during the buildup, we hear they didn’t like SKC. In turn, we don’t like SKC."

Lately, there has not been much sports-wise to stir this particular pot. The 1985 World Series beef can only last so long before expiring. Whatever juice that was left in the NFL’s Governor’s Cup dried up long before the Rams left town. Maybe Kansas City can lure the Arizona Coyotes and add another chapter? Until then, this soccer rivalry is it. And it's good. It smokes and sizzles. It's much juicier than the tired BBQ trope.

“I usually say it’s a game like all the others, but it wasn’t,” Niko Gioacchini said after he punctuated his chip-shot goal with a slide toward City SC supporters.

“I came prepared for this game. I was going to take no prisoners today. They had the chance to take me when I was young, and they didn’t.”

Gioacchini was born in the Kansas City area. He gets whatever it is that bubbles up when St. Louis and Kansas City clash. He said he didn’t have to explain it to his teammates, though. He watched them learn it, live.

“They saw, through the fans,” he said. “We could sense the energy in the stadium. Arriving to the training facility before the game, the amount of people outside the stadium was two or three times as much as what we usually see at such an early hour before the game. They felt the adrenaline.”

These two meant-to-be rivals have two more regular-season meetings ahead of them, and all kinds of history to make in future years. Buckle up. Wherever it goes from here, history will show the first game went to St. Louis, and it was not even close.