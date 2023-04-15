Ben Frederickson Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD). Follow Ben Frederickson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This is a delicate topic, but it should not be confused with a complicated one.

Especially after Saturday afternoon’s developments at Busch Stadium during the Cardinals’ 6-3 extra-innings loss to the Pirates.

Embattled right-handed reliever Jordan Hicks needs to agree to a minor league rehab retooling to work out the kinks in his pitches, his usage of them, their placement and everything else that has gone awry with his game.

If he won’t, and he has the ultimate say in this because he has enough service time beneath his belt that he would have to agree to such an assignment, the Cardinals need to turn their focus toward finding Hicks another team.

If Hicks is with the Cardinals, he needs to go get right in the minors so he can be back to his A-game when he returns later this season.

If Hicks is not interested in ironing out his pitching problems in the minors, he needs to be designated for assignment so the Cardinals can attempt to trade him to a team that is better positioned to let him work through these issues on the fly in games that count.

The picture should have come into clear focus for both parties Saturday.

With a Cardinals bullpen massively thinned by a tough trip to Colorado’s altitude combined with the continued challenge of covering innings for shorter-than-hoped-for starts by starters, the right-handed Hicks and his 10.13 ERA were the only realistic choice Cardinals bench coach Joe McEwing had to call upon to start the 10th inning. Had manager Oliver Marmol, who had been tossed in the third inning for questioning the home-plate umpire’s suspect strike zone for starter Steven Matz, still been there on the bench, he would have made the same call.

Here's why.

Andre Pallante, Zack Thompson, Giovanny Gallegos and Drew VerHagen were unavailable entering the game. Chris Stratton and Ryan Helsley had already pitched. The choices were down to Hicks and (also embattled) southpaw Genesis Cabrera, and the Pirates with the ghost runner on second base were bringing up right-handed hitters in Andrew McCutchen and Connor Joe, with the switch-hitting Carlos Santana sandwiched in between. The right-handed Hicks should always be better against right-handed hitters than the left-handed Cabrera.

Seven consecutive (and curious) way-too-high sliders later, McCutchen socked a Hicks spinner 388 feet over Busch Stadium’s left-field wall, the Pirates were ahead by two, and the wheels were falling off what became Pittsburgh’s 6-3 win after Rodolfo Castro singled home another run against Hicks before he was lifted for Cabrera.

Hicks now wears a 12.71 ERA in seven appearances (5.2 innings) this season. He’s allowed nine runs (eight earned), two homers, 11 hits and eight walks – while striking out only six. Opponents are averaging .423 against him. On Saturday, he tried pitching from the far first-base side of the rubber, after the team noticed he had been drifting away from his most effective spot there. It didn’t help. Asked if Hicks, who was not available to reporters after the game, was physically healthy, Marmol answered, without hesitating, “100 percent.”

So, unless that tune changes drastically Sunday, scratch an injured-list stint off the list of potential temporary answers.

And while the Cardinals could always come up with some phantom pain, if Hicks is healthy, and his manager says he is, then what he needs to do is pitch his way through this, pitch his way back on track. But not here in the majors, not when he’s pitching like this.

Hicks’ stats are a huge red flag. Even bigger is the fact a hard-throwing reliever who can easily hit triple-digits on the radar gun is not feeling comfortable throwing his high-velocity two-seamer.

What to do?

Two options, and no time for the 6-9 Cardinals to wait.

Hicks can be sent to the minors to pitch and work through his problems, as long as he agrees to the assignment. This would be the best scenario for the Cardinals, and probably Hicks. The 26-year-old is far too young and his stuff is far too tantalizing to give up on, but right now it’s too bad to keep in this bullpen until it improves, and this rotation is too suspect at the moment to have any bullpen piece that can’t be trusted enough to get heavy use.

If Hicks uses his service-time shield to block a plan that could help him get right somewhere other than the major-league pressure cooker, the Cardinals have one choice to make. They should DFA him and seek to trade him to a team that has more time and less pressure to win every time it takes the field. Worrying about what Hicks could become for another team would take a backseat then to Hicks deciding he would rather pitch for another team than right himself in the minors for a return with the Cardinals later.

Service time, of which Hicks has five years, makes these topics uncomfortable and awkward.

The best way to cut through the clutter is to get straight to the point.

Hicks can’t pitch for the Cardinals until he gets back on track.

The Cardinals should ask him if he wants to take the redemption road, or start a new chapter somewhere else.