Can I share a short shoe story?

Maybe one of these days, after he’s won championships and wrapped up a Hall of Fame playing career, St. Louis basketball success story Jayson Tatum will bring an NBA team back to his hometown.

For now, though, how about a signature shoe?

The 24-year-old Celtics star and MVP candidate just unlocked a new career accomplishment, joining the small fraternity of basketball players to launch his own collection of Jordan (as in Michael) Brand signature shoes.

Four editions of the Jordan Tatum 1 were launched Sunday morning during NBA All-Star weekend, where Tatum participated in Saturday's 3-point contest and will start in Sunday's All-Star game.

One of the colorways is a wearable love letter to St. Louis, decorated with Cardinal red and victory blue and adorned with all kinds of references locals will love, like Tatum’s number, signature and a fleur de lis.

Other touches are more personal.

The words “living proof” can be found on the outer part of the shoe.

That’s Tatum’s tribute to fellow Chaminade alum and mentor Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards, who Tatum has described as living proof Tatum could make his own basketball dreams come true. Beal’s mom was Tatum’s mom’s volleyball coach. Beal’s final season at Chaminade was Tatum’s first. Beal’s Gatorade National Player of the Year honor in high school was also achieved by Tatum when his time came, and both entered the NBA as No. 3 draft picks after one-and-done college seasons. They have now combined to earn seven All-Star appearances. (Tatum and Beal as co-owners of a future St. Louis NBA team, anyone?)

Tucked inside the shoe’s tongue is a street sign. Archer Ave. It’s where Tatum grew up in University City, in a small house with a mom who supported his NBA hopes from day one.

Pretty cool, and you don't have to be a sneakerhead to think so.

