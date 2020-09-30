BenFred: Last call on Cardinals-Padres wild-card series predictions. I'll take the Redbirds in two

SAN DIEGO — Predictions are not worth the paper, or in this case the Internet space, upon which they are predicted.
But they are fun, and as the focus improves on this wild-card series between the Cardinals and the Padres, it seems like the Cardinals could have more fun in San Diego than most people think.
Yesterday I mentioned that the overwhelming majority of so-called baseball experts are picking the Padres to dismiss the Cardinals in this best-of-three series that starts here at Petco Park on Wednesday.
Many of those calls were made before postseason rosters were revealed.
I wonder if some would have changed their minds if they waited, because the Padres' roster is out now, and the excellent starting pitchers San Diego hoped to start in Games 1 and 2 are not on it. The recent arm issues for Dinelson Lamet, the young starter who helped lead the Padres here, and Mike Clevinger, the win-now addition the Padres picked up at the trade deadline to boost their World Series chances, are both out for this series. That's a 2.09 ERA (Lamet) and a 3.02 ERA (Clevinger) that just disappeared from the mix. Chris Paddack (4.73 ERA) is starting Game 1 against the Cardinals. Zach Davies (2.73) will start Game 2.
Paddack has been hot-and-cold this season, following good stats with bad ones. He's had four starts in his last eight where he's allowed one or no runs. He's had four starts in his last eight where he's allowed four runs or more. There has been some conversation in San Diego that he might be tipping his pitches, to the point that Padres manager Jayce Tingler has been asked about it more than once. Tingler's answer wasn't exactly a definitive statement that Paddack is not tipping his pitches. Something to watch.
Davies has been really good this season. But the Cardinals also know him well. The former Brewers starter had a 4.55 ERA against the Cardinals through the 10 games he started against them between 2016 and 2019. The Cardinals won five of the 10 games Davies started against them.
Two Padres right-handers. One struggling. The other familiar. This is a significant development for a Cardinals team that feels really good about a one-two starting pitching punch of Kwang Hyun Kim and Adam Wainwright, a refreshed and rested bullpen that can be managed without worry of the crammed regular season schedule and an offense that has had an under-scrutiny offense that has had a chance to catch its breath and reset.
Post-Dispatch colleague Derrick Goold made a great point Wednesday morning during a recording of The Best Podcast in Baseball. He said this is starting to feel like 2005 all over again, when the Cardinals beat the Padres in the National League Division Series after the Padres' best pitcher, Adam Eaton, could not pitch. The Padres were a confident, swaggering team entering this series. Now they're pitching pyramid is crumbling. They still have a mighty offense. If Kim can unplug it in Game 1, things could snowball fast.
"We feel comfortable and confident in what we can do," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said Tuesday, confidently.
Predictions are just for fun, but Game 1 is coming and mine is due.
Cardinals in two.
