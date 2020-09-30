BenFred: Last call on Cardinals-Padres wild-card series predictions. I'll take the Redbirds in two

Ben Frederickson Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD). Follow Ben Frederickson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

SAN DIEGO — Predictions are not worth the paper, or in this case the Internet space, upon which they are predicted.

But they are fun, and as the focus improves on this wild-card series between the Cardinals and the Padres, it seems like the Cardinals could have more fun in San Diego than most people think.

Yesterday I mentioned that the overwhelming majority of so-called baseball experts are picking the Padres to dismiss the Cardinals in this best-of-three series that starts here at Petco Park on Wednesday.

Many of those calls were made before postseason rosters were revealed.

I wonder if some would have changed their minds if they waited, because the Padres' roster is out now, and the excellent starting pitchers San Diego hoped to start in Games 1 and 2 are not on it. The recent arm issues for Dinelson Lamet, the young starter who helped lead the Padres here, and Mike Clevinger, the win-now addition the Padres picked up at the trade deadline to boost their World Series chances, are both out for this series. That's a 2.09 ERA (Lamet) and a 3.02 ERA (Clevinger) that just disappeared from the mix. Chris Paddack (4.73 ERA) is starting Game 1 against the Cardinals. Zach Davies (2.73) will start Game 2.