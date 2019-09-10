See what columnist Ben Frederickson has to say about the region's teams in his weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
Most Popular
-
Ozuna wants spot in Cards' crowded outfield next season
-
BenFred: Nineteen things that will make sure the Cardinals win the National League Central in 2019
-
BenFred's 5: Numbers don't lie, and they say Cardinals' Flaherty is making case for Cy Young consideration
-
Tipsheet: While Mizzou bounces back, Tennessee's gridiron failure continues
-
Blues notebook: 'Note prospects rally for 4-2 win over Chicago