BenFred: Manfred's hammering of Houston will make cheaters think twice

And then there was this gem.

“The problem that I have is when other people take shots at us outside this competition,” Hinch once said. “When you guys ask me this question, my face, my name is by my quotes. My opinions, my reaction, is all for you guys to tweet out and put on the broadcast. But when we have people that are unnamed — or you guys have sources that are giving you information — I suggest they put their name by it, if they are so passionate about it to comment about my team or my players. There is nothing going on — other than the competition on the field.”

Former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers did put his name by it in November, when he went on record with The Athletic about how the Astros were using and abusing technology to steal signs and relay them to hitters by banging on a trash can.

Finally, what had been whispered about the Astros for seasons was out in the open, for all to read.