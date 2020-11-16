BenFred: Marlins hire of Kim Ng a win for baseball, and a lesson for the establishment

She knows success. Her teams have totaled three World Series championships, six league championships and eight postseason appearances.

She was, at the very least, tied for first on the list of most overqualified potential first-time general managers. But she was passed over at least five times.

That's where a lesson can be learned.

In a baseball world that now boils everything – from a player’s production to a team’s payroll – down to cold, hard, unflinching value, the Marlins landed a great hire others had overlooked and underestimated. Suddenly, the old status quo looks, well, not so smart. Especially if Ng has the success moving forward with the Marlins that many in the game expect.

“If you look at her résumé, she should have been on the fast track,” MLB Network analyst Ron Darling said Monday on MLB Network. “She was on the slow track, quite frankly, because she was an Asian woman.”

Ng believed the more dead ends she encountered, the better the chance of a breakthrough. Plus, she figured more dead ends for her would mean fewer for those who followed in her footsteps.