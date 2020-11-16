BenFred: Marlins hire of Kim Ng a win for baseball, and a lesson for the establishment

During new Marlins general manager Kim Ng's introductory press conference Monday, the history making hire admitted there were previous GM interviews she sat for that she knew would become nothing more than dead ends.
Before Ng (pronounced “Ang”) became Marlins owner Derek Jeter’s pick to lead his team’s baseball operations department, she built one of the most impressive résumés a GM candidate could compile.
And yet multiple times she encountered interviews that felt exactly as they turned out to be: illegitimate.
That’s not the same as Ng entering interviews thinking she was a longshot, either.
It means there were interviews in which she had no shot.
It means she knew when she was simply checking the diversity box for an interviewing club, and nothing more.
"There were times I felt like the interview was not maybe on the up and up,” Ng said in response to a question asked by San Francisco Chronicle sports columnist Ann Killion during a virtual Q&A.
Ng’s hire means many things to many people, but two really seemed to stand out Monday.
Ng's story should be a beacon of inspiration for women and minorities in baseball, a sport that must continue to be nudged, pushed and sometimes flat out pulled from its white, male comfort zone.
It should also be a lesson to the establishment.
The Marlins' willingness to put more emphasis on Ng's qualifications rather than her gender and/or race produced an outstanding addition to the team.
Baseball is a copycat game. More teams will follow the Marlins' lead. And they should.
The number of women in baseball is growing, and that's great news, but until now there had been a lock on the ladder.
The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at the University of Central Florida reported in August that less than 20 percent of the roughly 500 vice-president level positions in the majors were held by women. That percentage dropped to 4 percent for women of color.
Ng, already the highest-ranking Asian American female baseball executive, just became baseball's first female GM.
The 51-year-old’s climb from White Sox intern (1991) to the team's director of baseball operations was foreshadowing of the ascent that would follow during a 30-plus year career.
Ng has been the American League’s director of waivers and records. She has been MLB’s senior vice president of baseball operations. She has been the assistant general manager of both the Yankees and the Dodgers.
She knows contract negotiations, arbitration, scouting and all of the unglamorous parts of the game.
She knows success. Her teams have totaled three World Series championships, six league championships and eight postseason appearances.
She was, at the very least, tied for first on the list of most overqualified potential first-time general managers. But she was passed over at least five times.
That's where a lesson can be learned.
In a baseball world that now boils everything – from a player’s production to a team’s payroll – down to cold, hard, unflinching value, the Marlins landed a great hire others had overlooked and underestimated. Suddenly, the old status quo looks, well, not so smart. Especially if Ng has the success moving forward with the Marlins that many in the game expect.
“If you look at her résumé, she should have been on the fast track,” MLB Network analyst Ron Darling said Monday on MLB Network. “She was on the slow track, quite frankly, because she was an Asian woman.”
Ng believed the more dead ends she encountered, the better the chance of a breakthrough. Plus, she figured more dead ends for her would mean fewer for those who followed in her footsteps.
"It wasn't about me," Ng said Monday. "It was about others. It was about other owners who might give interviews to minorities and women. It was about the women behind me. It was about the women starting out in baseball. Across sports. All sports. It was about letting them know this was going on."
How many other women in baseball, in all sports, are on a slow track despite a fast-track résumé?
Smart teams should find out before a competitor does.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!