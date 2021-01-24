BenFred: Mizzou basketball is building an impressive résumé

Ben Frederickson Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD). Follow Ben Frederickson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

There was nothing quiet about the Missouri basketball team's celebration of Saturday's 73-64 road win against No. 6 Tennessee in Knoxville.

Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin decided to turn up the volume anyway, just in case people needed to hear it.

A video of the Tigers celebrating their victory that is racking up views as you read this features Martin hollering for all to hear after his first win in Knoxville since he coached the Volunteers, and the Tigers' first win there since 1972.

No. 19 Mizzou's wire-to-wire win against the Volunteers, a redemption victory that followed Tennessee's 20-point mauling of the Tigers in the SEC opener in CoMo, sent Martin into the post-game Zoom interview with a similar level of energy.

"If we take care of the ball, we are as good as anybody," Martin said. "If we take care of the basketball, and we make consistent threes, and we defend how we normally defend, I like our chances against anybody."

Martin then shared what he told his team after the win.