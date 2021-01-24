BenFred: Mizzou basketball is building an impressive resume

There was nothing quiet about the Missouri basketball team's celebration of Saturday's 73-64 road win against No. 6 Tennessee in Knoxville.
Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin decided to turn up the volume anyway, just in case people needed to hear it.
A video of the Tigers celebrating their victory that is racking up views as you read this features Martin hollering for all to hear after his first win in Knoxville since he coached the Volunteers, and the Tigers' first win there since 1972.
No. 19 Mizzou's wire-to-wire win against the Volunteers, a redemption victory that followed Tennessee's 20-point mauling of the Tigers in the SEC opener in CoMo, sent Martin into the post-game Zoom interview with a similar level of energy.
"If we take care of the ball, we are as good as anybody," Martin said. "If we take care of the basketball, and we make consistent threes, and we defend how we normally defend, I like our chances against anybody."
Martin then shared what he told his team after the win.
"A top-10 team won the game today," Martin said. "I truly feel that. I've watched these rankings. I don't get consumed with it. But all of a sudden, you've got a team that will jump when it wins this game, wins that game. Let's see how we jump. I'll see how we jump. If you're going to do your job, do it the right way. We have earned it against a top-10 team in a tough environment. I'll fight for our players from that standpoint, because they have earned it. They have come a long way. They have put the time and the work in. Hopefully people do the right things and recognize the work we have put in."
Martin was circling back to a bigger topic, one he has used as fuel for the Tigers' fire since they were picked to finish 10th in the preseason SEC rankings. Martin is not convinced the Tigers are getting a fair shake in the conversation about some of the nation's most impressive teams. A fresh look at the updated body of work suggests he's got a point.
• Mizzou (10-2, 4-2 SEC) now has five Quadrant 1 wins. That's the best kind in the eyes of the NCAA Net rankings and the NCAA Tournament selection committee. The Tigers are second to only Gonzaga in that department. The top-ranked Zags are 6-0 in Quad 1 games. Mizzou is now 5-1 in Quad 1 games, with its only loss coming against a team it has since beaten. That team would be Tennessee. Here are the Tigers’ five Quad 1 wins and the corresponding Net ranking of the team they beat at that time: No. 6 Tennessee, No. 9 Illinois, No. 23 Oregon, No. 39 Arkansas, and No. 71 Wichita State.
• If you prefer the AP Top-25 poll, Mizzou is now 3-1 against Top-25 teams. The Tigers beat then No. 21 Oregon by eight points on a neutral court. They beat then No. 6 Illinois by three at home. They lost to then No. 7 Tennessee by 20 at home to start SEC play before avenging that win with a nine-point road win against Tennessee, which had since climbed up to No. 6. The Tigers’ three Top-25 wins lead the SEC. No other SEC team has more than one Top-25 win.
• Mizzou is now 5-1 in games played at venues not named Mizzou Arena. Is that as impressive as it would be if fans were packed into those venues? Nope. But remember, the NCAA Net rankings are still giving wins on non-home courts more weight than home wins despite the pandemic-caused crowd limitations. A Quad 1 win is a home win over a team ranked 1-30 in the NCAA Net, but a neutral site win counts as a Quad 1 win against the top-50 teams, and a true road win counts as a Quad 1 win against the top-75 teams.
• Let’s take a quick look back at that undefeated non-conference schedule Mizzou put together. Here's an update on each of the six non-conference opponents the Tigers beat. Oral Roberts is 9-6 and 6-1 in the Summit League. Oregon is 9-3 and 4-2 in the Pac 12. Wichita is 8-4 and 4-2 in the American Athletic Conference. Liberty is 12-5 and 4-2 in the Atlantic Sun. Illinois is 10-5 and 6-3 in the Big Ten. Bradley is 9-5 and 3-2 in the Missouri Valley. That gives the non-conference opponents Mizzou beat a combined record of 57-28. Each one, as of Saturday night, is in the midst of a winning season in conference play.
• Unless another meeting arrives in the SEC Tournament, Mizzou will not get a chance to avenge its other loss, the one caused by a brutal second-half collapse against Mississippi State in Starkville. Don’t overlook what the Tigers have done since then, though. After shaking off the Starkville stunner, the Tigers are 3-0 with margins of victory of 16 points (Texas A&M), 11 points (South Carolina) and nine points (Tennessee). The Tigers have not been outscored in the second half of any of those games.
Martin is going to continue to beat the drum for his team, but here's thinking he's thinking a lot more about NCAA Tournament seeding than the spot his team notches in the AP Poll.
