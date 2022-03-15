BenFred: Mizzou coaching search should stop on one name if preliminary swings miss

Here are highlights from sports columnist Ben Frederickson’s weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.

Q: What does your coaching list look like if you are asked to hire Mizzou’s next basketball coach?

A: If Dana Altman has any real reason to want out of Oregon, you start and end there. Make him come. Whether it works or not, that's a hire no one could complain about.

He hasn't been mentioned much, but I would make Greg McDermott say no, too. It didn't work for him at Iowa State but he has turned Creighton into a force in the Big East and he is regularly landing wow-worthy recruits, including ones from the St. Louis area.

His AD recently retired. Maybe he wants a change?

Creighton popped up in the FBI probe but it seemed far less scandalous than what was going on at Arizona, with Sean Miller, which included some bad academic misconduct.

Todd Golden is intriguing at San Francisco, and his all-in analytics approach could impress Desiree Reed-Francois, who likes basing decisions in numbers.

Grant McCasland is really good at North Texas; I like his track record.

I'm not cold on Murray State's Matt McMahon, but I do wonder how much of his success is the program's as much as his. One of my most trusted basketball guys said he would have McMahon at the top of Mizzou's list if he was running the search, for what it’s worth.

Kim English did not have the debut season he wanted at George Mason, but if Mizzou started missing on certain guys, a pivot toward English and his potential would sell. He has relationships that would help instantly with NIL action. Rick Barnes doesn't hire bad coaches, and English learned a lot from his time at Tennessee. Good recruiter. One of Barnes’ top assistants just got the head job at East Carolina. So, I don't hold English's 14-16 first season at George Mason against him too much. A lot of those losses were by a few points, too. English is going to be a really good high major head coach one day. Maybe the timing isn't right, but he does run the risk of being the alum who got away if this is the one shot Mizzou has to hire him and does not take it.

Reminder — I would have given Cuonzo Martin one more season to make or break his time at Mizzou. I also wonder what he might have been able to add via the transfer portal now that half the SEC teams are refreshing coaches. My confidence in the Mizzou administration is not at an all-time high to nail this hire, especially considering the competition that is now riding along in this edition of the coaching carousel.

Q: How do you think Cardinals players are going to deal with the split between Oliver Marmol talking about the World Series and the front office lacking a recent track record of making the kind of moves it takes to win said World Series?

A: A better question is how the fans would handle it.

They're the ones who are asked to pump money into the business. Marmol saying the World Series is the goal is fine. Ex-manager Mike Shildt said the same thing. But when Shildt started talking about what the team needed to get closer to a World Series, that got him into trouble. Marmol hopefully learned that lesson. The goal of a World Series is approved by the front office. Becoming more vocal about what you would like the front office to do to get you there, not so much. Marmol has likely been instructed to manage the team he has, as Shildt often said before he started coloring outside of the lines.

I bet Adam Wainwright on truth serum would say this team could use another bat, but spring training is not the time to lobby. That usually happens around the trade deadline.

And maybe the best thing for the Cardinals to do is wait until then to make big upgrades if they need them, but fans will be restless if that’s the approach, due to the track record of small if any upgrades at recent trade deadlines.

Q: Are you surprised how fast Cardinals fans got over complaining about the lockout, and got back to complaining about the Cardinals’ allegedly lackluster moves?

A: I don't and won't knock the Cardinals for making low-cost plays on relievers, ever. Because their big spends on relievers have mostly been busts dating back seasons, and some of their best performances have come from guys they identified as a fit that were overlooked by other teams. My challenge would be to make a list of your favorite and least favorite Cardinals relievers over the past few seasons. Then look at how each one was “received” by the fans when he was added. You will see a pattern pretty fast.

I do think the Cardinals should spend some coin to add some power to the offense. If Paul DeJong is going to get another shot at shortstop, then add some been-there-done-that at DH. Or, if the DH is going to be the way young guys get MLB at-bats, then make the move for Trevor Story and make it clear the World Series is the goal this season. Picking one of those two seems doable for this team, if it’s truly chasing that World Series.

Q: What are the odds Kyle Schwarber is a Cardinal before all is said and done?

A: The perception from national writers makes it seem like Schwarber is being pursued hot and heavy by some big-spending teams. That's usually not a race the Cardinals win in the wide-open free-agent market. He would be a strong addition to this offense. There are others who could help, too. It’s still hard for me to believe the Cardinals are as comfortable handing over the DH role to a trio of hitters who have a combined 109 major league at-bats in their career (Nootbaar 109, Yepez 0, Gorman 0). Some more proven production would be nice.

Pederson, Conforto, Rosario are all still out there, too. They’re all left-handed hitters, too. They could all help out in the outfield if needed. They’re probably not all going to get the deals they want.

Q: There seems to be lots of smoke about the Cardinals and free-agent shortstop Trevor Story. Real or fake?

A: The Cardinals often find themselves linked to free agents who could potentially make sense, in part because they do not push back against those connections when they are made without merit.

Just once in recent memory did John Mozeliak really shoot something down.

It was when he called a report about the team being interested in Bryan Dozier "fake news" during the 2017 Winter Warm-Up.

Mozeliak has said often, and since the lockout ended too, that the team has confidence in Paul DeJong as its shortstop.

Could that change? Perhaps.

Story could be willing to go short term, or could really want to play with the Cardinals and reunite with Nolan Arenado. Who knows.

But it would be a heck of a misdirection by Mozeliak.

He did spend a lot of time talking about confidence in Carpenter and third base before they got Arenado, remember.

He has been known to have some tricks up his sleeves.

That said, the team owner has said the team is pretty much set, and the confidence-in-DeJong talking points have been revived since the lockout ended. So that's what seems most likely now.

Q: What’s next for ex-Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin, and how concerned should Mizzou be about losing more players to the transfer portal in addition to Anton Brookshire?

A: Zo will be just fine. He's got a $6 million buyout coming his way — unless he agreed to take less to get it in a lump sum — while he determines what's next, whether that's coaching or something else. He could probably get interest in A-10 or other mid-major chances if he wants it, but I would not be surprised if he changes gears professionally.

Brookshire said he's open to sticking around, depending on the coach Mizzou hires, though that will depend on if the coach Mizzou hires wants him to stick around, or if he has committed elsewhere by then.

Good teams are going to come for Kobe Brown, Trevon Brazile and incoming four-star freshman Aidan Shaw. I would not be surprised if those players leave. You open yourself up to that chance when you make a change. Players were not happy Martin got let go, but that's not surprising. They came to Mizzou to play for him.

When you decide to make a hire, you have to know there is going to be roster turnover and think the turbulence will be worth it in the end. The best thing for players to do is to keep their options open but give the new hire a shot. Sometimes that works out great. I've watched it firsthand. Josh Richardson, who has had really nice career in the NBA, became a more aggressive, attacking guard when Cuonzo Martin left Tennessee for Cal and Donnie Tyndall took over for one scandal-plagued season with the Volunteers. He changed his game in a different style, and thrived because of it.

Q: Is it safe to assume that Alex Reyes is headed for the bullpen after this delayed start due to soreness?

A: The Reyes to rotation talk can cool off now. Here's an example of how the lockout can hurt. Teams and players can't communicate, and Reyes shows up to camp with soreness. The rotation jostling has started and Reyes, who was already on the outside looking in, is not throwing. He has to shake the soreness, pass the medical checkpoints and get on the mound before he can be counted on in any role, but it will be some sort of a bullpen role it appears. He would rather be a reliever than starting in the minors, and he's too talented to do that anyway, when healthy.

Q: Any thoughts on the Reds tearing things down?

A: I legitimately feel bad for Cincinnati fans. I'm old enough to remember Flexin' Nick Castellanos and days of great expectations in Cincinnati. Could that have been just last season? Those high hopes have not settled well. Worse than a bad batch of Skyline Chili.

Q: How about Thad Matta for Mizzou?

A: Even if he's healthy after the very serious health issues he had to the point that he can give a new gig the full go — recruiting, coaching, traveling, everything it requires — he has not coached since 2017. The game has changed a whole heck of a lot since then. I would be much more interested in seeing if current Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann felt like he wanted to get out of Ohio State before his seat really started heating up, kind of like what Mike White did by jumping to Georgia from Florida.

You can make the case that Holtmann could not win “enough” at Ohio State, so how would he do it at Mizzou? But between Butler and Ohio State he has been to every NCAA Tournament but one in the past eight seasons, and during that span his lowest win total was 19 games. That's a dream scenario for the Tigers. But your question was about Matta, not Holtmann. I don’t know enough about his health status to know if he’s ready to roll like that. He’s currently the associate athletic director for men’s basketball administration at Indiana. He was at the scorer’s table for most of their home games this season.

Q: Does Houston take out Illinois?

A: I'm thinking about locking it in that way on my bracket, yes.

The Houston/UAB line could give them trouble.

More importantly, it's about the refs.

If they take Kofi Cockburn out of the game with early fouls and questionable whistles, it's a different team.

Since the NCAA Tournament was formatted in a way that required at least six wins to win the national championship, no team has done it after failing to reach their conference tournament semifinal.

This insane but true fact does not hint at good things for Illinois, Baylor and Auburn.

Q: Are you for or against the idea of an Albert Pujols reunion?

A: I get the attraction, but I don’t think it makes much baseball sense.

While the idea of Pujols mentoring a flock of DH types is nice in theory, he's a right-handed hitter and so is probably the best internal DH option at this time in Juan Yepez.

If Pujols was left-handed, probably a different story because then it would buy Gorman time and could be a platoon look with Yepez depending on the matchup.

It’s fun to think about how great it could go, but what about the alternative?

What if he just can't produce? You can't release him. It could be problematic.

Probably best to just let the time-capsule awesomeness of Pujols in STL stay sealed.

It would sell tickets and move merchandise, but part of me thinks it would be a bit of a slight to Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina, the guys who stayed.

Q: Why did the Cardinals go from giving Adam Wainwright an incentive-based contract in the past to a bigger guaranteed one this season? Couldn’t they have driven a harder bargain to have more free-agent money to spend elsewhere?

A: They watched Wainwright pitch, mostly. Wainwright had a prove-it deal, and he proved it. You don't sign another prove-it deal after you proved it. Unless it's the only offer you have, and both the Cardinals and Wainwright wanted to get him back, get it done, and move on to more important stuff, not mess with free agency. He's been one of if not the most reliable starters since the pandemic, and not for his age, for every age. Losing Wainwright over a few million dollars would not have gone over well. For good reason.

