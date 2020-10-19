BenFred: MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is true winner of this year's World Series

The expanded postseason did not lead to the best teams in baseball being booted from bracketball in an early upset. The Rays led the American League in wins with 40. No other team had more than 36. The Dodgers led the National League in wins with 43. No other NL team had more than 37. Manfred has made it clear that he and the owners he represents want this version of the playoffs, or something close to it, to stick around . A massive upheaval, like the 29-31 Astros making a World Series run, would have created some discussion about the integrity of bracketball. That argument can and should still be made, of course, but there is not a glaring example of evidence in the first run.

You are already seeing it pop up in conversations. It’s the big-spending Dodgers versus the penny-pinching Rays. The Rays have one of baseball’s lowest payrolls. The Dodges have one of baseball’s biggest. Manfred, the commissioner of a salary-cap-less league that is one season away from a new collective bargaining agreement, likes to stress that payroll doesn’t equate to competitiveness. Usually, he’s wrong. As Jared Diamond of The Wall Street Journal notes in this fascinating story, 18 of the last 20 titles have been won by a team in the top half of payroll. Still, the optics of Rays-Dodgers is great for Manfred, who often has to defend tanking owners who are not as interested in maximizing value like the Rays. Baseball is still speeding toward a massive labor debate after the 2021 season, when a new collective bargaining agreement must be agreed to between team owners and players. Owners are going to point to the pandemic as a reason their spending must be adjusted. Manfred can point to the Rays as a reason to tell players declining payrolls don’t always mean declining performance. It’s an outlier, sure, but one that will certainly be used.