BenFred: MLB's hammering of Houston reveals Astros culture the Cardinals clashed with

It had been a while, but the Houston Astros and humility have been reacquainted.
The sneering has stopped. The preening went poof. Claims of jealousy have been chased by justice.
Rob Manfred’s hammer dropped Monday. Cheaters, take notice. Major League Baseball’s commissioner made it clear that electronically-aided antics that erode the integrity of the sport will be punished severely, with the heaviest of blows reserved for leaders who either should have known better, or should have known more.
NCAA president Mark Emmert could learn a thing or two from Manfred.
Imagine if the NFL disciplined the video-taping Patriots this way.
Manfred’s investigation into Houston’s alleged electronic sign stealing during its 2017 World Series championship season and beyond concluded with one of the most damaging team punishments in baseball history.
• One season-long suspension for manager A.J. Hinch, who was fired after the ruling came down.
• One season-long suspension for general manager Jeff Luhnow, who was fired after the ruling came down.
• One $5 million fine, the highest allowed by the Major League constitution.
• One docked draft pick in each of the first and second rounds of the 2020 and 2021 drafts, totaling four stripped picks altogether.
• One damning indictment of St. Louis native and Astros owner Jim Crane’s baseball operation, which was sharply criticized by Manfred not just for its lack of in-game integrity, but for an ugly win-at-all costs ethos.
Give Crane a morsel of credit for pairing remorseful words with actions. The Lutheran North alum fired Hinch and Luhnow soon after the commissioner’s report was released. Allowing the general manager and manager to return after their suspensions would have been disrespectful to the game.
Luhnow had been told by Crane to locate and eliminate any wrongdoing related to electronic sign-stealing after Manfred’s September 2017 warning about the significant punishments awaiting those caught on the wrong side of the line. Even if Luhnow is telling the truth about not knowing what the players were up to, a claim that is hard to believe, he failed to find a problem. On top of that, the former Cardinals executive was largely responsible for the toxic front office culture that produced leaders like Brandon Taubman, the assistant general manager who was fired for shouting profane comments to a group of women journalists.
As for Hinch, his credibility is shot. While the investigation found that Astros players and former bench coach Alex Cora led the sign-stealing charge, Hinch knew about it and did not stop it. Cora, now the manager for the Red Sox, should be expecting an avalanche of punishment when Manfred's investigation of Boston's sign-stealing concludes. It will be deserved. Hinch's was, too. You will hear about how he twice damaged monitors his players were using to cheat. And? The cheating continued. So did Hinch's mocking of those who asked about it.
“When we have people that are unnamed — or you guys have sources that are giving you information — I suggest they put their name by it, if they are so passionate about it to comment about my team or my players,” Hinch said last season as sign-stealing rumors swirled. “There is nothing going on — other than the competition on the field.”
Former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers did put his name by it in November, when he went on record with The Athletic about how the Astros used cameras, monitors and the banging of a trash can to relay pitching signs to hitters during 2017.
Hinch got his wish.
Whoops.
Baseball’s rules have been bent and broken forever. This won't change. At least Manfred is forcing cheaters to think twice.
“I treat these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and I instructed our Department of Investigations to conduct a thorough investigation, Manfred wrote his ruling. “I believe transparency with our fans and our clubs regarding what occurred is extremely important, and this report is my attempt to achieve that objective.”
Manfred didn't stop there.
His placement of Taubman on baseball’s ineligible list and big-picture rebuke of the Astros’ warped culture was as refreshing as it was accurate.
Luhnow has a lot to do with that. His win-at-all costs motivation was cloned by his employees. That obsession played a part in the existing riff between the Astros and the Cardinals.
The belief that Luhnow, a former Cardinals vice president of scouting and player development, and the employees who followed him from St. Louis to Houston took proprietary information from the Cardinals became the launching point to the hacking scandal that ended in 2017 with a prison sentence for former Cardinals scouting director Chris Correa and a series of expensive and embarrassing punishments for the Cardinals.
Correa kissed his baseball career goodbye when he made an illegal habit of breaking into Houston's baseball database. His motivation for breaking the law does nothing to change that fact. But recall, for a moment, his motivation.
What was laughed at — literally by U.S. District Judge at one point — was Correa’s claim that he found proof of former Cardinals employees duplicating the team’s evaluation methods and data for use in Houston after Luhnow jumped jobs in 2011. The Astros didn’t just deny this claim. They played the role of shocked victim. They lobbied Manfred’s office for a severe punishment of the Cardinals. “They wanted it to hurt,” one baseball source told Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold. Houston turned the hacking scandal into a competition. Win at all costs.
Correa claimed the Astros cut corners off the field. We now know they cut corners on the field. Do Correa’s claims seem so laughable now?
More humorous Monday was Crane’s attempt to stop the tarnishing of his team’s lone championship.
His World Series ring is made of fool's gold. His team's biggest accomplishment is now an asterisk. His win-at-all-costs Astros have lost everything that glittered.