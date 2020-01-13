BenFred: MLB's hammering of Houston reveals Astros culture the Cardinals clashed with

• One damning indictment of St. Louis native and Astros owner Jim Crane’s baseball operation, which was sharply criticized by Manfred not just for its lack of in-game integrity, but for an ugly win-at-all costs ethos.

Give Crane a morsel of credit for pairing remorseful words with actions. The Lutheran North alum fired Hinch and Luhnow soon after the commissioner’s report was released. Allowing the general manager and manager to return after their suspensions would have been disrespectful to the game.

Luhnow had been told by Crane to locate and eliminate any wrongdoing related to electronic sign-stealing after Manfred’s September 2017 warning about the significant punishments awaiting those caught on the wrong side of the line. Even if Luhnow is telling the truth about not knowing what the players were up to, a claim that is hard to believe, he failed to find a problem. On top of that, the former Cardinals executive was largely responsible for the toxic front office culture that produced leaders like Brandon Taubman, the assistant general manager who was fired for shouting profane comments to a group of women journalists.