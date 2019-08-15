Subscribe for $3 for three months

Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD).

MLS commissioner Garber with ownership representative Carolyn Kindle Betz

Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber stands with Carolyn Kindle Betz, senior vice president and executive director of the Enterprise Holdings Foundation, who is part of the ownership group bringing an MLS team to St. Louis. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson • dcarson@post-dispatch.com

You can celebrate, St. Louis.

Major League Soccer wants you.

The MLS4TheLou ownership group's Thursday morning announcement of a special event Tuesday at The Palladium confirms what the Post-Dispatch reported Wednesday. MLS is ready to plant its expansion flag here. League commissioner Don Garber and team owners are welcoming the Lou into the league.

And the people said, hooray! For good reason.

This region's effort to secure an MLS expansion team has had ups and downs for years. None of the previous attempts were better prepared to finally pull it off than the MLS4TheLou ownership group. In multiple meetings and presentations to MLS decision-makers, the ownership group presented a plan that offered a primarily privately funded stadium in the downtown setting MLS desires, a locally-sourced ownership group with deep pockets that modernizes the league by being majority owned by women, and a prime opportunity for MLS to capture the soccer-rich market it has coveted for years.

It's OK to raise a glass now. Tuesday is going to be some soccer party. Just realize there is work left to do before play begins in 2022.

Here are some of the items on the MLS agenda that will need to be hammered out before game one.

Stadium financing. This is the big one. The city Board of Aldermen passed a Major League Soccer tax incentive plan in November 2018. That was an important hurdle cleared for the ownership group, especially when the proposal passed by vote of 26-2. The resolution set a framework of expectations for the agreements that would need to be finalized if MLS awarded a team. Now that MLS is awarding a team, the finalization of a financial package must occur.

Alderman Joseph Vollmer said then that St. Louis had to "woo" MLS before it does anything else. You might remember his quote.

“Once you get married, things change," said Vollmer, who represents the 10th Ward. "Let’s get married, then the fighting starts."

Avoiding fighting during the completion of the stadium financing fine details will be a goal of the ownership group moving forward. The 26-2 vote on the proposal, and the comfort MLS has in announcing the expansion team, points toward a prediction of relatively smooth sailing. Laws required to secure tax incentives for the ownership group would require the board to vote, Mayor Lyda Krewson said in November. Mayor Krewson and Aldermanic President Lewis Reed have both been outspoken supporters of the ownership group, and both are schedule to attend Tuesday's announcement.

Stadium details. So far, the public has only viewed the stadium renderings released in April. Those images of the 22,000-seat venue were described by the group as conceptual. It's natural for conceptual designs to go through updates and changes before the plans are, pun intended, cemented. Before anything can be constructed, the land has to pass through the right hoops to make building possible. More updates on where things stand with the stadium and land should come Tuesday.

Team details. This is the fun one. Team name. Team colors. But it goes far beyond that. Now that the ownership group has word from the MLS that an expansion team is coming, it can begin the process of moving forward on, you know, building a team. President, general manager, coach. All of the above, and more, will be needed.

Tuesday will be a party. MLS wants St. Louis. Now St. Louis needs to run through the expansion finish line.

Soccer history in St. Louis

What will new soccer stadium look like?

Cardinals Update e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.