BenFred: Molina’s much-discussed place in Cardinals lineup will say more about lineup than veteran catcher

Here are highlights from sports columnist Ben Frederickson’s weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.

Q: Is it finally time for the Cardinals to move Yadier Molina down in the lineup? Like, seventh or lower?

A: Ah, it's one of my favorite preseason discussions.

It’s a testament to Molina’s longevity that we have waded into these waters so often.

Another popular one: Is it finally time for Molina to rest more?

I'm getting off track. Sorry.

My first question to your question: Who’s going to tell him?

Joking aside, he didn’t hit below sixth last season in a game he started.

People like to push Molina down in the lineup because of his downward trend offensively, but let's not dismiss the fact he still ranked top-four in RBIs (66) for the Cardinals last season, which was higher than he ranked in at-bats (440, sixth).

If you're saying that says more about the team's offense last season, fair point. More on that in a moment.

Molina still is one of a decreasing number of players who can adjust to multiple situations at the plate, and he’s still pretty dang reliable with runners in scoring position. Those strengths have value, especially if an offense struggles.

And while I'm not championing him for any spot on the lineup, in order to move him down toward the bottom, you have to feel good about the guys who are hitting ahead of him. Too often, that's not the case. Another reason to get another proven bat for the lineup, right? Because in an unproven lineup, Molina is bound to climb.

Q: Is Travis Ford’s seat warm at all?

A: There don't seem to be many signs of it from SLU administration, and there are big hopes about what next season could look like if Javonte Perkins decides to return along with pretty much everyone else. I think there's a pretty good chance that happens. I wouldn't want to make a coaching change before that plays out.

Q: What do you think about Michigan coach Juwan Howard’s suspension after the slap/punch? Too light, or too harsh? Just right?

A: I think he should have been suspended through the end of the season, postseason included.

Labeling it “through the end of the regular season” was nice branding; there are only a handful of games left before the Big Ten Tournament.

I think letting him back for the conference and NCAA Tournament makes the punishment look watered down.

If Howard does that in any other line of work, he's fired, no questions asked.

But whether we should or shouldn't, we just don't treat sports like normal lines of work.

Players and coaches sometimes fight, and we are guilty of celebrating it sometimes and being very offended at other times.

We are part of the problem in that regard.

Howard made an idiotic decision, and he is now one more away from Michigan having no other choice but to let him go.

And please, spare me the whining about what was done to Howard to instigate the situation. He screwed up.

Q: Do you think the NFL’s newly announced partnership with the XFL makes it less likely that St. Louis gets the BattleHawks back?

A: No, I don't think so, but I do fear it will kill some of the B-Hawks' buzz.

Tell me if I'm wrong there.

Part of what made the BattleHawks so fun was that they were not affiliated with the NFL.

Now it feels more like a minor league team or something, even though I know that's not really how it works. This partnership seems to be more about rule changes being tried out in XFL play and stuff like that.

Still, it just feels NFL-ish, and NFL-ish isn't a good feeling for lots of folks around here.

Q: It’s starting to seem like Cuonzo Martin’s job is in jeopardy. If a change is made, what kind of coach would you like to see Mizzou pursue? Any favorites?

A: There is blood in the water, yes.

I thought Martin was the right hire, so I'm not sure anyone wants to hear from me about who should be next.

If one bad season — and there's no doubt this is a bad one — is enough to get a coach who runs a clean program fired after he helped get Mizzou on the path out of the ditch, then the Tigers should lean into the riskier side of the sport.

Go get someone who can get the players, no matter what it takes.

Get a coach who asks for forgiveness, not permission, when it comes to pushing this NIL wiggle room as far as it can go, and then some.

Martin is for NIL but I don't know that he's comfortable pushing beyond the strictest interpretation of the rules.

There was a time where that stance was factored positively into a coach's evaluation.

Not anymore.

Q: How low are the odds that the discussions between the union and the league this week actually lead to the season starting on time?

A: It's somewhat discouraging that the luxury tax issue has not been discussed much, because there seems to be a lot of separation there. The owners' stance is that it should not be changed. The players want to alter it significantly, making the ceiling higher and the penalties less, so fewer teams are incentivized to treat it like a hard cap. The other issues have been seeing some movement toward the middle, which is great. And the tone coming out of the meetings this week at Roger Dean Stadium were more encouraging than what we had observed in the past. Deadlines tend to spur action.

Q: Does Mizzou football have a chance with either quarterback transfers by the last name of Daniels?

A: JT (Georgia) has been out there for a while, so I think we would know by now if there was a perceived mutual fit there, and there has not been much buzz.

Jayden (Arizona State) would come with some baggage it seems, based on the video of his former teammates celebrating while emptying out his locker after his decision to enter the portal.

So, maybe not a Daniels, but that doesn't mean maybe not a QB.

There will be another flurry of transfer QBs, most likely, once guys get a feel for depth chart after spring practices.

Drinkwitz hasn't closed that door.

Q: Seeing a lot of talk about Mizzou football only being expected to win four or five games this season. If this is the floor, would could the ceiling be? The defense should be good.

A: The backfield uncertainty is going to ding the Tigers in preseason picks and predictions, not that preseason picks and predictions are worth much. (Just review some of mine from recent seasons!) There is some considerable uncertainty on the defensive side, too, considering no one outside the building has much of an idea of what new coordinator Blake Baker will bring to it after replacing departed Steve Wilks.

Those are big things — new QB, new primary RB, new defensive coordinator — that make it a wait-and-see year for Mizzou. Expect those to be baked into safe and/or low expectations from outside. I have a hard time seeing too high of a ceiling without knowing who plays QB.​

Q: Any thoughts on Arch Madness as it fast approaches downtown STL?

A: Missouri State seems to be the wild-card team, considering the Bears can be lights out or colder than ice depending on the night. Isiaih Mosely of the Bears is a name to know. He's popped off for 40-plus points a couple of times this season, but has been much more quiet lately. He's shooting an absurd 50 percent from the field.

Should be a good tournament. Five teams within two conference wins of one another in the standings. Loyola is trying to protect what could be an at-large bid. Usually I'm at spring training during this, but perhaps not this year depending on where baseball's negotiations go.

