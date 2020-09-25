BenFred: Molina's Cooperstown critics running out of reasons Cards catcher isn't lock for HOF

Would the fact that Molina's offense initially trailed his defense keep him from reaching key counting numbers that could help his Cooperstown case? The answer turned out to be no.

What's left?

Molina, 38, has more playing days ahead of him, whether they are with the Cardinals or another team, though it's hard to imagine Molina finishing his career anywhere but St. Louis. But let's just say, for the sake of this argument, that he retired at the end of this season. Let's pretend his career, as of right now, is the one Hall of Fame voters would be analyzing when his time on the ballot arrives.

Molina is a two-time World Series champion with nine All-Star nods, nine Gold Gloves, four Platinum Gloves and one Silver Slugger award from 2013, which was not even his best season with the bat.

On the all-time catching list, he ranks second in catcher putouts (13,715), fourth in catcher pickoffs (51), sixth in innings caught (16,640), eighth in doubles (381), 12th in hits (2,000) and 15th in RBIs (932).