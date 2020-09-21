BenFred: Newest member of STL's NFL fraternity is Ladue quarterback turned rookie punting sensation

Fox’s moment came when the Lions signed him off that Chiefs practice squad in December. He hasn’t looked back. After securing Detroit's punting job earlier this month, Fox has become one of the few bright spots for the Lions (0-2).

Fox’s nine punts through two games have averaged a whopping 52 yards, which sits third-best in the league. He’s pinned four of those punts inside the 20-yard line. His longest punt, a 67-yard bomb, is the second-longest punt of this young NFL season.

If there is a downside to long, booming punts it’s that they often become ripe for big returns. Not Fox’s. His punts have serious hang time, to the point that returners rarely get a chance to run them back. His net average of 51.3 yards per punt is currently the best in the league. Pretty good for a rookie.

And that’s not all.

Fox is kicking off for the Lions. He's holding during field goals. He's already made a tackle on a kickoff, too.

I bet if the Lions ask him to, and considering the state of their offense perhaps they should, he could throw a dime of a pass on a fake punt.

Fox has found his place in the St. Louis NFL fraternity.

If he keeps this up, he will be in it for a long while.

The Lions tend to need a good punter, and they've found one.

