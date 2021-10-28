BenFred: NFL owners finding out firsthand the risk of valuing Stan Kroenke's word

Yowza. But don't overlook other key gems.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, a key leader in the strong-arming effort that got Kroenke’s relocation plan approved, is on the record stating that he never read the relocation guidelines and never really thought they mattered.

Mara testified that he supported an alternative plan for relocation because he believed the St. Louis task force presented a plan for a riverfront stadium that could support the Rams.

Rams COO Kevin Demoff told lie after lie during the relocation saga that can be presented in timeline fashion, comparing what he said to what the Rams and the league were actually doing at the exact same time.

The NFL has more to worry about than one email and one deposition.

• It was quite amusing to read about Jones’ attempted defense of Kroenke to other owners during the meeting. Remember, Jones benefited more than anyone from the Rams’ relocation, and it’s why he helped force it through despite the Los Angeles committee’s initial recommendation of the Chargers’ plans to move to Carson. On top of Jones benefiting from the relocation fee and the league’s shared boost in value, his Legends company received a massive contract for services at Kroenke's SoFi Stadium. The other owners know this, of course.