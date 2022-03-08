BenFred: NFL's suspension of Ridley is hypocritical, but it sends clear message to athletes whose teams cozy up to betting

Here are highlights from sports columnist Ben Frederickson’s weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.

Q: The NFL cracked down on Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley pretty hard, suspending him a season for gambling on NFL games, including Atlanta’s. But he wasn’t playing at the time. Fair or foul?

A: It had to.

Is it hypocritical with all of these pro sports leagues jumping into bed with gambling?

You bet.

The line has never been fuzzier, and that raises very fair questions about how easily that line will be crossed, and what said crossing of the line could do to mess with the credibility of the games we love to watch, in part because we generally believe outcomes are not influenced by gambling or those trying to profit from it.

I doubt Ridley had inside information or was doing anything other than having some fun, but he could have been, and that's the problem here.

Even though he was not playing at the time, he could have had information the public did not, and he could have potentially found a way to impact the outcome one way or another.

Unfortunately, for him, he is the player the league had decided to make an example out of. Make no mistake. That’s what’s happening here.

The example has to say this, without question: Gambling on the sport you play is not worth it, because the punishment if caught will be more severe than the potential benefit of being involved.

It has to be treated like insider trading, basically, where people will still do it — that's human nature — but many will not because they fear the crackdown if caught.

Players should push for getting their fair share of the cut their leagues are getting by getting into bed with gambling, and stay out of the sportsbooks and off the apps.

And if they must gamble, they better find a better way than using their personal info in an app.

It would also be nice if the league showed as much interest in cracking down on the Dolphins owner who allegedly promised a coach financial rewards for losing games as it did a receiver who made some online bets.

Q: Would a ban on defensive shifts hurt the Cardinals’ potentially league-best defense?

A: Not as much as some other teams.

The Cardinals shifted 21.4 percent of the time last season, per StatCast data.

That was the fifth-lowest percentage in MLB.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, shifted nearly 54 percent of the time.

The Cardinals have been much more willing to shift in recent seasons, though. That was one of the changes former Cardinals manager Mike Shildt welcomed after replacing Mike Matheny, and current manager Oliver Marmol had a big role in that edge being sharpened.

It wasn't too long ago that Matheny was anti-shift because he feared it negatively affected pitchers' focus.

The Royals shifted 27 percent of the time last season.

Times change.

Q: With name, image and likeness money now in the discussion, do you think it’s possible that Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn could return for another season?

A: It’s possible, sure.

Probably unlikely, but NIL money has changed these kinds of scenarios, especially for a player like Cockburn. I think he’s an NBA player, but his role is going to be somewhat limited at the next level.

The big man is getting some serious money at Illinois, and good for him.

And there will be more ready for him if he wants to delay his pro start a little longer.

Some of that could depend on how things go for Illinois this season.

He doesn't have much left to prove in college ball, and his limitations at the next level — like his lack of range — are not going to suddenly change in one more season, but NIL will make decisions like his really interesting. It used to be that it was best for a player like him to make the jump and find out what role awaits at the next level. Don’t waste a shot to make pro money. But if he can make another million bucks or more than that by returning, and it doesn't do much to hurt his NBA chances, he suddenly has a much harder decision to make.

Q: Have the baseball negotiations reached that dreaded deadlock point?

A: Today (Tuesday) is going to be a big day. Since the negotiating teams for the players and owners left the sessions in Florida that resulted in two regular-season series canceled (unless they're made up later, of course) there has been some more positive (and quieter) traction in New York, and another meeting there today.

If there's not a deal done today there could be more games "canceled," but it’s worth pointing out that after saying the first two canceled series would not be made up, MLB is now saying Tuesday is the "real" deadline that has to be met for those games to be made up. Kind of like how a 28-day spring training is preferred, unless a 21-day spring training is needed to get a bigger number of games after a deal gets done. The deadlines are fuzzier than they seem.

That said, every day with no deal is still losing money for all one way or another at this point, and more importantly, the standoff is continuing to alienate fans. Minimum salary and pre-arbitration bonuses seem to be within striking distance. The big one remains the players' hope of lifting the luxury tax. The move toward the middle is not moving as fast as it should, but the sides seem to be inching toward compromise more than digging in. That’s a good sign. Fingers crossed.

Q: Has the Missouri State men’s basketball team become a better one than Mizzou’s? What does the Mizzou athletics department need to do to get the men’s basketball program on track?

A: Mizzou is having a rotten, no-good year and Cuonzo Martin is very much on the hot seat, but the Tigers were in the NCAA Tournament last season, and in 2018. The Bears have not been since 1999.

If you take Kim Anderson era, ignore Martin's best seasons and add on this bad season, then a case can be made, but that’s a lot of picking and choosing.

I've gone on and on about this before, but what Mizzou needs to do for men's basketball is decide what its expectation is, and how to close the gap between where the program is now and where that expectation wants it to be.

There are a lot of areas — recruiting budget, attendance, fan engagement, ticket traction, NIL and more — that do not add up when you start comparing Mizzou to programs most of its fans feel it should regularly beat.

If the only way to bridge that gap is a coaching change, you make one. If you think you can get back to getting better results with Martin, and eventually get better results than he has had before, then you try to find those answers while maintaining stability.

Ignoring the non-coaching factors, though, does not make them go away.

Q: Now that former Cardinals outfielder Justin Williams is with the Phillies, can he officially be added to the list of most obscure opening day starters in Cards history?

A: Indeed.

Good trivia question.

Loud bat. Big power potential. Curious to see if he can make something out of it. His clock ticking. He's 26, and had some head-scratching moments on the bases and in the outfield.

Q: Russell Wilson to the Broncos?

A: More like Drew Lock to the Seahawks. Or should I say, Sea-Locks? Too soon. Yeah, probably. Many are speculating Seattle will add another QB, but I’d like to see Lock get a shot with a head coach like Pete Carroll who is not allergic to offense like ex-Broncos coach Vic Fangio was. This could be a good thing for the Mizzou product.

Q: With so much angst about baseball, could someone start a competing league in America that tried to capitalize on people who are sick of the MLB product and the labor strife?

A: Doubtful. MLB has antitrust exemption and recently completed a takeover of the minor leagues. It would be close to impossible to compete against in any way that could be viewed as a legitimate threat. A more likely scenario would be foreign leagues that are already on the rise starting to poach some of baseball's bigger stars, to the point that it's not just players who can't find a high-paying job in the league who go there. Remember KK? He just went back to the KBO, returning to familiar territory instead of waiting on figuring out what his next MLB step would be. Bryce Harper has flirted with a Japanese team during the lockout, perhaps in jest, but the league could not stop players from playing overseas if they were locked out.

