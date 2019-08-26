Subscribe for 99¢

Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD).

Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals

Matt Wieters of the St. Louis Cardinals and Carlos Martinez congratulate each other after Martinez earned a four out save during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

I saw the Cardinals’ super bullpen coming.

Way back at spring training, I was all over this.

There’s even a headline to prove it.

“Cardinals bullpen could be scary good,” appeared in the Post-Dispatch in April.

Of course, that when Carlos Martinez was trending away from the rotation, and the thought of him being paired with Alex Reyes, Jordan Hicks and Andrew Miller made you think, "Whoa."

Well, here we are months later.

Hicks is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Reyes has pitched three innings at the major league level, the last of which came in April. And the Cardinals still have a super bullpen.

That, I did not see coming. 

How could a bullpen without Hicks and Reyes be among baseball's best?

We should know.

It's come together quietly right in front of our faces, just like John Brebbia's beard.

Since he shifted to closer after the loss of Hicks, Martinez has successfully secured saves in 13 of the 14 save opportunities he’s been handed. He has become the trapeze artist who only succeeds when the safety net is removed. Whatever works. Including his stint as closer last season, Martinez is now 20-for-23 in save situations over the past two seasons.

Miller has a 2.81 ERA and .182 opponent average in 42 appearances (32 innings) since May, along with four saves in five chances and 15 holds during that time frame. He has not been the multiple-inning asset he’s proven to be in the past, but the Cardinals have found other performers for that role. Miller in shorter doses has become more effective as the season has progressed. His opponent on-base plus slugging percentage has dropped every month for the fourth consecutive month, down to a .560 through nine August appearances.

Then come the pleasant surprises.

After making the trip from Memphis to St. Louis often enough last season to navigate it in his sleep, Brebbia has departed just once this season — for paternity leave. He has dad strength. He’s pitched the most innings (64.1) of any Cardinals reliever while pairing a 2.94 ERA with a measly .198 opponent average.

In Sunday’s romp over the Rockies, Brebbia pitched two or more innings for the ninth time this season, lobbying manager Mike Shildt to finish the job. He did just that. The bearded one refused to allow a hit and filed his ninth scoreless outing in his last 10 appearances. We knew Brebbia was good, and deserved more opportunities. He's made the most of them, and exceeded expectations.

Giovanny Gallegos is now second in line behind Brebbia in innings pitched by a Redbirds reliever. His ERA (1.95) and opponent average (.155) are even lower than Brebbia’s, and now rank eighth and second, respectively, among all major league relievers. The righthander who changed the tune of the Luke Voit trade has surrendered one earned run since Independence Day. Like Brebbia, he’s more than a one-inning arm. He’s pitched two-plus innings seven times.

After Dakota Hudson won the battle for the rotation, runner-up John Gant moved back to the bullpen and became a force while other pieces locked in. He had a 2.22 ERA and .172 opponent batting average before the All-Star break before leveling off since. His return to Earth has been minimized by a leap forward from lefthander Tyler Webb.

Webb has allowed one earned run in a month-plus. Including the three runs he allowed to San Francisco in a loss on July 6, he has a 1.74 ERA and .189 opponent average in his 23 appearances (20.2 innings) dating back to June 20.

Hard-throwing Ryan Helsley has become the unofficial answer to the Cardinals’ wobbly fifth starter issue. Since he was recalled from the minors in early August, he has pitched just seven fewer innings than Michael Wacha, and in every game Wacha starts. Helsley has a 1.69 ERA and a .179 opponent average during this span. He’s pitched more than one inning every time out.

The Cardinals' rotation remains thin. So far, the risk the Cardinals took by not acquiring starting help at the deadline has not hurt them much. That could still change. But remember, you don't need five starters in the postseason.

Rounding out the current group, Dominic Leone is finally healthy and starting to perform after he was derailed by nerve damage.

Then come the potential reinforcements that loom when rosters expand next week.

Flamethrower Junior Fernandez is in Memphis, awaiting another call. Daniel Ponce de Leon has allowed three earned runs in 29 Class AAA innings since he was sent back there in late July. Genesis Cabrera struck out 12 — including nine in a row — and allowed one hit in seven Class AAA innings his last time out.

The Cardinals’ bullpen, on the season, ranks second in ERA (3.67), first in opponent average (.211) and 19th in innings pitched (446.1).

Even better for the Cards are the reliever numbers since the All-Star break, because they are better indicators of this current group.

Since the break, Shildt’s bullpen ranks first in ERA (3.25), second in opponent average (.220) and 23rd in innings pitched (138.2).

The Cardinals' top four starters deserve credit for not putting too much stress on the relievers, which lets Shildt and pitching coach Mike Maddux pick match-ups based on expected results instead of availability.

The relievers deserve more credit than they have received.

This bullpen has taken an unexpected route to get here, but it has turned out to be super, and it's that time of the season when teams with super bullpens begin to separate from the pack.

If it treats September like it has the second half, no one will overlook it.

Quick Hits from BenFred

Cardinals Update e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.