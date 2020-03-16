BenFred: Now Cardinals baseball has really stopped

Ben Frederickson Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD). Follow Ben Frederickson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

JUPITER, Fla. — That’s all, folks.

The latest reminder of how the coronavirus pandemic is changing American sports as we know it came Monday, when an ominous cloud popped up above the Cardinals’ Roger Dean Stadium complex.

Winds of change were in motion once more.

The notion that these facilities, complete with expansive back fields and weight rooms and a training staff, would become a bastion for Cardinals baseball during the sport’s shutdown had offered some glimmer of hope.

Baseball never really stops, right?

The 20-25 Cardinals who were planning on staying in Jupiter to work out here proved that.

There would be bullpens and long toss and weightlifting and — who knows — maybe even a pickup game.

Scratch that.

The doors won’t be locked, officially, but it became clear here Monday that players will not be going through their paces like they thought going into this past weekend.

Not while the spread of coronavirus continues.

Not as team owners and the players’ union are sorting through the fine details of what this layoff looks like.

Not after Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred, who lives in this area, showed up here at Cardinals camp for a teleconference with the game’s decision-makers that ended with players heading to their cars with boxes of baseballs and bags of bats.

“It’s not a situation you want to be in,” Cardinals lefty Andrew Miller said as he carried his gear to his Porsche. “It’s going to be a while, I think.”