BenFred: Now Cardinals baseball has really stopped

JUPITER, Fla. — That’s all, folks.
The latest reminder of how the coronavirus pandemic is changing American sports as we know it came Monday, when an ominous cloud popped up above the Cardinals’ Roger Dean Stadium complex.
Winds of change were in motion once more.
The notion that these facilities, complete with expansive back fields and weight rooms and a training staff, would become a bastion for Cardinals baseball during the sport’s shutdown had offered some glimmer of hope.
Baseball never really stops, right?
The 20-25 Cardinals who were planning on staying in Jupiter to work out here proved that.
There would be bullpens and long toss and weightlifting and — who knows — maybe even a pickup game.
Scratch that.
The doors won’t be locked, officially, but it became clear here Monday that players will not be going through their paces like they thought going into this past weekend.
Not while the spread of coronavirus continues.
Not as team owners and the players’ union are sorting through the fine details of what this layoff looks like.
Not after Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred, who lives in this area, showed up here at Cardinals camp for a teleconference with the game’s decision-makers that ended with players heading to their cars with boxes of baseballs and bags of bats.
“It’s not a situation you want to be in,” Cardinals lefty Andrew Miller said as he carried his gear to his Porsche. “It’s going to be a while, I think.”
Define "a while."
No one can.
Opening day has become a mirage.
We don't have games to bet on, analyze and predict.
I guess we will have to settle for taking bets on when they return.
“I’ve heard Memorial Day,” Miller said. “Some people think later than that.”
What does Manfred think?
“We are not going to be playing April 9,” the commissioner told the Post-Dispatch. “We are not going to announce an alternate opening day at this point. We have to see how things develop.”
We pretty much knew that Manfred's previously announced two-week postponement of opening day, which accompanied the cancellation of spring training, was optimistic.
That was quickly becoming the game’s worst-kept secret.
There was a hope, though, that some sort of baseball routine would continue in an unofficial capacity at camps in Florida and Arizona.
Not anymore.
Manfred on Monday reemphasized to teams that while spring facilities can stay open, staffs must be small and a formal structure from the team cannot be in place.
Players have been instructed to get to where they want to be long-term, and stay there.
That news led to Adam Wainwright packing up his truck, unsure of where his family was going to spend the next few months.
He wasn’t alone.
Manager Mike Shildt walked out of the facility for a long walk around the back fields. Not to watch Cardinals. For exercise.
Kolten Wong said his house was about to become his bunker.
Daniel Ponce de Leon joked he was going to work out by climbing trees.
Shrugs and shaking heads replaced fist bumps and the sound of cleats on concrete.
In the background, groundskeepers pulled a tarp over the bullpen mounds.
It was a fitting metaphor.