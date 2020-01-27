BenFred: One moment during All-Star weekend captured what O'Reilly means to the Blues

“It makes everybody understand how hard you have to work in the game to be successful,” Berube said. “He leads by example, for sure, with his hard work. You see him out there all the time on the ice, doing extra. First guy out there. Last guy off. If you don’t want him on the ice, you have to, as a coach, demand that nobody goes on the ice. You have to have no practice. Because he will be out there. Our players see that. They love it. They know how valuable he is. They know how hard he works, and it rubs off. On everybody.”