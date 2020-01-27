BenFred: One moment during All-Star weekend captured what O'Reilly means to the Blues

One moment that went overlooked in the blur that was NHL All-Star weekend captured a critical component of the defending Stanley Cup champion Blues.
Hours before Thursday’s alumni game at Centene Community Ice Center, one player was spotted on the ice, putting himself through a series of drills with a pile of pucks and sticks and two goals.
He moved left, quickly passing the puck beneath propped-up sticks before firing them into the top corner of the goal – his only option to score because the second goal, sitting on its face, was blocking every other part.
He did the same drill moving to his right.
Then left.
Then right.
Again and again and again.
Michelle Smallmon of 101 ESPN radio captured the scene with this video.
Reason 20375740 we love Ryan O’Reilly. Skating and doing drills solo during All-Star Week. pic.twitter.com/IIQCCo9L2L— Michelle Smallmon (@msmallmon) January 23, 2020
It wasn’t an old-timer out early to loosen up the joints for the alumni game.
It wasn’t a Blues player who was not involved in the All-Star festivities trying to stay sharp during the long break.
It was All-Star Blues forward Ryan O’Reilly, who was set to participate in the following day’s All-Star skills competition along with Saturday’s All-Star game.
“He’s a hard-working guy,” Blues coach Craig Berube said this weekend when asked about the scene. “Doesn’t take too many days off.”
Signs of O’Reilly’s signature work ethic have become as common to those around the Blues as the sound of skates being sharpened or sticks being taped. It’s not something to stand and gawk at. It just is.
That doesn’t mean the little things should get overlooked.
Skates don’t work well when they are dull. A bad tape job can spoil a shot.
O’Reilly hasn’t just spent the past season and a half fine-tuning his own skills. The three-time All-Star has sharpened the edge of an entire team.
“It makes everybody understand how hard you have to work in the game to be successful,” Berube said. “He leads by example, for sure, with his hard work. You see him out there all the time on the ice, doing extra. First guy out there. Last guy off. If you don’t want him on the ice, you have to, as a coach, demand that nobody goes on the ice. You have to have no practice. Because he will be out there. Our players see that. They love it. They know how valuable he is. They know how hard he works, and it rubs off. On everybody.”
O’Reilly had a rather uneventful All-Star weekend. He didn’t win the Shooting Stars competition. He didn’t score in the Central Division’s one-and-done game in the three-on-three tournament. No matter.
Last year’s Selke Trophy and Conn Smythe winner caught up with old Buffalo teammate Jack Eichel. He lit up when describing the comments he received from fellow All-Stars about the hockey buzz that has become palpable in St. Louis. But as the festivities faded, O’Reilly was quick to turn the page back to a regular season that starts tonight in Vancouver – after back-to-back Blues losses entering the All-Star break.
“Our goal is to be playing our best hockey going into the playoffs,” O’Reilly said. “There is still a lot of work left. We have to keep taking them one game at a time. Coming out of the break, we have two back-to-backs coming up. Take each in stride. Little details. Build our game from there.”
Sounds simple, but it works.