Stop me if you have heard this before.

St. Louis City SC just made MLS history.

Again.

The hometown team that loudly secured the best-ever start for an expansion effort (5-0) made a quieter but more substantial mark with Saturday night’s 3-1 home win against Vancouver.

The big-picture accomplishment should not get lost in another CityPark thriller that featured one of the most skilled goals you will see, the world’s best graduation gift, smoke drifting over the pitch from a nearby warehouse fire and smoke steaming out of another opposing coach’s ears.

Eduard Lowen’s first goal, as pretty and precise as you will see in any league in any country, will be replayed over and over again. The converted free kick is, as of now, the most beautiful goal in City SC’s young yet impressive history. It was art.

Miguel Perez’s graduation-party goal didn’t just cement the victory. The 18-year-old’s first MLS goal came two days after his Pattonville High graduation. Could there be a better endorsement for how City SC hopes to tap into and develop the gobs of soccer talent in St. Louis? The region’s established development programs missed on Perez. Not City SC.

City SC’s second goal shouldn’t go unmentioned. It was a Vancouver own goal. Lucky, right? Yes, but that's not all. So many times this season, City SC has benefited from opponents simply shooting themselves in their own feet. It’s because City SC pressures and pokes and prods. Like a fly, Indiana Vassilev summarized. Always agitating. Never resting. "We make our own luck," he said.

Throw in yet another example of an opposing coach having a soiled-diaper level meltdown about officiating – Vancouver’s Vanni Sartini will be facing some significant fines after his temper tantrum – and the team's latest milestone could get underplayed.

It shouldn’t.

City SC just became the fastest expansion team in MLS history to reach 25 points. It took 13 games. City SC reached the 25-point threshold one game faster than the Chicago Fire in 1998. Recently graduated Perez probably doesn't know this, because he was not burn until 2005, but that Chicago Fire team went on to reach the MLS Cup that season.

"We've had some hurdles along the way," head coach Bradley Carnell said, reflecting on the latest expansion history made. "So, it shows how good this league is, how tough it is. We just know the ups and downs come. Then, you get to Matchday 13, where we are, and just to think we achieved that. Great teams. The Chicago Fire team of '98, what a team that was. You go through the roster there and those are American game-changers and defining coaches who progressed through the ranks as well. Again, I said it from day one, this is part of our journey. We want to be competitive. And the next game is on the horizon. But yes, we should sit back and reflect on these moments too, because it's often you pinch yourself. Is this really happening? We believe internally. We keep on proving people wrong. We keep on having a chip on our shoulders. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't. We didn't say we were going through the season unbeaten. We didn't say we were going to be world beaters. But we are going to be competitive."

City SC starting its inaugural season 5-0 worked wonders for fanning an already raging flame of fan interest. But this accomplishment is more impressive. This is no longer a fast start. It’s sustained success, achieved despite potential derailments.

City SC is now nearly 40 percent through its first regular season. It has played its last five games without its biggest goal-scoring threat, figuring out how to outscore opponents seven to one over the last two wins without Klauss and his team-high five goals. For a while, Klauss' quad injury looked synonymous with low-scoring losses. No more. Others have stepped forward, stirring thoughts of what this group could be capable of when Klauss does indeed return, and he will, eventually.

City SC’s style isn’t tied to just one player, and it's working again. Evidence can be found in MLS standings (second in the West), in the exasperation expressed by coaches who come to CityPark and lose, in the poised and polished play of goalie Roman Burki, who continues to earn every bit of the biggest goalie contract in the league.

Remember before the season started, and the so-called MLS experts were singing the praises of Toronto? I bring it up because Toronto is second-to-last in the East, with a point total of 16. What you were supposed to do before the season started doesn't matter as soon as the season starts, and it matters even less now that it’s this far along. What is happening in games matters. Last weekend's City SC win against Sporting KC was more about the rivalry than the downtrodden opponent. Vancouver didn't have as much sizzle, but make no mistake. The Whitecaps are a far better team than SKC. City SC's rebound after some initial turbulence following Klauss' injury is one of its most impressive obstacles cleared. There should be more.

People thought it was crazy homerism or soccer ignorance – or both – to suggest before the season that City SC, thanks to the work the team poured in during its pandemic-caused delay, would join the small group of expansion teams to make the playoffs right away. It doesn't seem so crazy now. MLS playoff projection data at FiveThirtyEight assigned City SC an 84 percent chance as of Sunday morning. And as long as City SC can avoid entering the bracket as a final No. 9 seed, at least one home playoff game at CityPark would be guaranteed.

Can you imagine? It's getting easier to, isn't it? Thirteen games in, it feels more like when than if.

