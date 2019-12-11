Rounding up hot topics from columnist Ben Frederickson's chat with fans of St. Louis sports:
Q: Could Joc Pederson be a fit for the Cardinals?
A: Potentially. Nice power (36 homers last season) with a career-high OPS (.876) in a 2019 season that included a career-high at-bats (450). That's a good sign.
Here's a concerning one: He slashed just .224/.240/.265 against left-handed pitching last season. He mashes righties and shrivels against lefties, so much so that he had just 50 plate appearances against LHP last season.
President of baseball operations John Mozeliak said he's not interested in a platoon fit, so that would seem to suggest against Pederson — unless Cardinals are OK with those bad splits.
With full credit to P-D colleague Derrick Goold, Corey Dickerson might be a more intriguing potential fit. And he's a free agent.
Q: Can the Cardinals afford to wait on Carlos Martinez to determine he's physically sound for the rotation? The free-agent pitching market is moving.
A: I don't think so. The Cardinals have to decide if they can afford to wait before getting some innings insurance for the rotation, preferably some left-handed innings insurance. I've asked where Austin Gomber fits into that equation, and Mozeliak said Gomber has had a healthy and normal offseason. He also said the same was true of Gomber last year, before he got hurt. He mentioned that more certainty could be pursued. Pitchers are moving. Scott Boras, agent of Dallas Keuchel, I'm sure sees a fit for Keuchel with the Cards.
Q: Was Mike Moustakas ever on the Cardinals' radar?
A: He signed a four-year, $64 million deal with the Reds, becoming their biggest free-agent signing in club history. Let's just say he wasn't on the Cardinals radar like that.
That was a pretty significant — and risky — commitment to a guy who went back-to-back single-year contracts last season. Especially because the Reds are planning on him playing second base.
When the Cardinals fully committed to Matt Carpenter's bounce-back as the third-base starter, something Mozeliaz has since doubled down on, Moustakas became a long shot for the Cardinals.
Q: What kind of hitter do the Cardinals mean when they talk about interest in a left-handed hitting outfielder?
A: I'll be the Debbie Downer here. Does anyone remember the last time the Cardinals said they wanted a left-handed bat? It turned out to be Drew Robinson. You probably don't remember Drew Robinson. He was the guy they picked up in trade for Patrick Wisdom. He was supposed to be a versatile bench guy with left-handed pop. He was outperformed by Yairo Munoz, and then he got hurt.
Mozeliak has said the team doesn't have to add anything, in his eyes. He has mentioned "opportunities that we can have a better understanding of" and reminded that the finish line is not Thursday.
This quote loomed large: "We are probably internally a little more bullish on what we are seeing than how other people are looking at it."
Now, with reality checked, let's view a couple of the names that could be realistic for that left-handed bat if the Cardinals do land it.
Nomar Mazara of the Rangers was mentioned before he was traded to the White Sox. He's a fifth-season 24-year-old who has an OPS-plus of 93, which is seven points below league average. He hits a steady 20 homers per year and could do more damage as he gets older and more experienced. The Cardinals liked his upside, but now he's gone.
Corey Dickerson, if healthy, would seem to make a lot of sense, but I don't think there has been contact there, at least not yet. He's a free agent. At least on paper, his production is more appealing than Mazara's.
Q: Are the Cardinals the team that is going to wind up giving Madison Bumgarner a risky contract? Reports of him seeking $100 million over five or more years.
A: It's hard for me to see that happening. That would have the potential to be another contract that could handcuff the Cardinals, something they have too many of at the moment (Fowler, Carpenter, Cecil and maybe more.) Here's a MadBum question that few mention: Why are the Giants letting him walk away with nothing more than a qualifying offer they knew would be rejected? Why should a team who does not know him like the Giants know him jump at the chance to pay him what the Giants didn't even consider? I just think you can get 30-year-old MadBum performance on a much less limiting contract, even if the name is not as known. Last season was the first of three Bumgarner pitched 200+ innings. He's 15-16 with an adjusted ERA of 110 (league average is 100) over the past two seasons. He's a great pitcher, but it's fair to wonder if his next team will pay him for greatness with that team, or the greatness he had with the Giants.
Q: How surprised are you that Missouri hired a football coach with just one year of head coaching experience?
A: I'm less surprised by the hire than the salary. Drinkwitz was a popular and rising name in the profession. But $4 million per season is substantial for such a short track record as a head coach. Four million dollars per season is just a little less than Lane Kiffin is making, more or less, at Ole Miss. Drinkwitz is a name football minds like a lot. He knows offense. No doubt there. However, his one season as a head coach he won with players he had not recruited. There's just a lot of unknown, and that's a lot of money. And then look at the buyout. Mizzou made a major commitment here. I think Mizzou had to pay more because of the Arkansas opening — Drinkwitz was also tied to that job — and because of the instability that showed when Sterk had his initial list of names rejected by the curators. Mizzou is attempting to do a bit of damage control on that, and I don't blame it. I'm also not buying it. Drinkwitz was not on the initial list the curators kicked back. So, he was not the first choice. I'm sure he had questions about the friction between the curators and Sterk, and I'm sure $4 million and a sign of support by the curators — some went to see him — helped ease his mind. Drinkwitz probably won't sell a ton of season tickets because of his press conference, but he could be a great hire. He also could be in over his head. Impossible to know with just one year of head coaching another coach's players at App State under his belt.
Q: How much time will Matt Carpenter get as the third-base starter if his offseason nutrition and training changes don't produce better results at the plate?
A: That the Cardinals are so willing to shrug off Carpenter's lost 2019 should give you a good hint as to their patience level if he starts slow again.
They are going to be more patient than the rest of us.
The Cardinals have labeled Carpenter's slide an "outlier" even though it dates to September of 2018.
Factoring into this hope is their belief in him — he's a longtime, beloved player to the organization along with Molina and Wainwright — and with the contract extension they handed him, something they certainly would not do if they could go back in time, he's going to have to really be bad (again) for the Cardinals to turn the page next season.
Fowler's contract and Carpenter's extension were the two we wondered if the Cardinals might try to find a way to offload, even if expensive, this offseason. A popular notion was they would pick one to move on from. That was wrong. They seem, as of today, quite committed to both.
Q: What do you make of the Alex Pietrangelo-to-Toronto trade rumors?
A: I don't know why a defending champion team that is still very much in a championship window, and has made moves that act upon that window, would trade the first captain to win a Stanley Cup. Especially when he is playing this well. Doesn't add up to me. Same reason I don't think Blues GM Doug Armstrong will trade Jake Allen — unless he gets a desperate deal that upgrades the current team after another team's goalie gets hurt.
Q: If Carlos Martinez does indeed land back in the rotation, don't the Cardinals need a starter?
A: First off, the Cardinals need a starter if Carlos can't stick in the rotation, and the thing is they are probably not going to know if he can do it by the time the good starters are off the free-agent market, considering how quickly those guys are moving this year and where Martinez is in his offseason program.
There should be urgency there.
I'm not urgent about the closer. I'm done being urgent about closers. The Cardinals can move Carlos there if he can't hang in the rotation or gets beat out. The Cardinals have multiple young arms that throw hard who could grow into the role. Signing proven closers on the free-agent market, or even proven relievers, has been a disaster for many teams, including the Cardinals.
Better to let youth figure it out than overpay for security that is misleading due to the volatility of the position, and the vulnerability of the arms who have "proven" they can handle it, and paid the price for doing so.
Gallegos, Helsley, Brebbia, Miller and more. All names that could carry the closer baton if Martinez does not. And Jordan Hicks should be back at some point.
Q: It's water under the bridge now, but is there any chance those initial three names Mizzou AD Jim Sterk presented to the curators before Drinkwitz — Anderson, Holtz, Monken — were just safety valves if he could not get Drinkwitz?
A: No. My understanding is that any attempt to say that was not Sterk's first list is just spin after the fact. Those were his names. The curators pushed back. The response led Sterk and the curators to Drinkwitz. Comments made during the press conference in CoMo supported that. Anyone who is saying this was Mizzou's first choice all along was not being truthful. The curators are already trying to downplay the friction between Sterk and their board. It might be settled now, but there was friction. For sure. Nothing turns the page like success. Drinkwitz has a chance to turn the page. Some will remember that the basketball coaching search that led to former Tigers basketball coach Mike Anderson was a disaster. That was a really good hire that had a high level of success. Win, and it all fades away.
Q: If Drinkwitz gets $4 million per year at Mizzou, and Kiffin gets just slightly more at Ole Miss, why not hire Kiffin at Mizzou? And would $4 million not have landed Boise State's Bryan Harsin?
A: To get Kiffin, if he would have come, the Tigers would have had to show interest. My understanding is Sterk wanted nothing to do with red-flag options like Kiffin. I found it interesting that the AD who just called the NCAA broken seemed to steer so widely around any candidates with some NCAA scuffs on their record. The feeling among ADs was that Harsin would not talk to a school that was not offering $5 million or more per season. That doesn't mean he would have accepted $5 million per season at Mizzou