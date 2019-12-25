BenFred Quick Hits: What's next for MLS4TheLou? Any truth to Arenado rumors? Win total for Cards?

Q: Does trading Adolis Garcia for cash seem like a bad roster move? Aren't there less valuable players on the 40-man who could have been processed?

A: More than anything, it indicates that the Cardinals had started to view Garcia as a declining asset. The Cardinals have a logjam of young outfielders that is not going to be able to be sorted through by playing time alone. There are just too many of them. Garcia's rising age and still-spiking strikeouts put him at the bottom of the barrel. If you were expecting the Cardinals to keep him, or someone in his position, by eating a significant contract of a player they hope they can still get something out of, think again. It's not how they do business.

Q: What are the Brewers doing? They let a ton of talent walk, but now they're adding talent again? Are they rebuilding, or what?

A: They're Brewers-ing.