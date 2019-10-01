See what columnist Ben Frederickson has to say about the region's teams in his weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
BenFred: Read his Q-&-A on Cards' playoff outlook, Blues' new season, other STL sports topics
Most Popular
-
BenFred: Wong's status complicates Cardinals' playoff roster
-
Hummel: 5 things for Cardinals fans to know about the Braves
-
Cards times for NLDS Games 1 and 2 starting to take shape
-
BenFred's 5: Braves not exactly roaring into NLDS against Cardinals
-
Happy Returns: Back at leadoff and back in October, Fowler's bounceback invigorates Cardinals