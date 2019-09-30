Five topics from columnist Ben Frederickson that St. Louis sports fans should be discussing:
1. Braves ended regular season beat up and bruised
It’s been 10 days since the Braves, the Cardinals’ opponent in the upcoming National League division series, clinched their second consecutive National League East title.
Things could have been better for them since.
Does it matter?
Who knows.
Using a team’s post-clinch games to determine how it will play in the postseason is risky business. I get it. But check out some of this stuff.
The Braves are 2-5 since they clinched. They lost five of their last six regular-season games. Since a nine-game winning streak in early September, they’re 8-11.
Potential Game 1 starter Dallas Keuchel has lost his last three starts, compiling a 6.19 ERA in those 16 innings. Of the 16 home runs he allowed this season, four came in the past three games. Opponents are averaging .309 and slugging .544 against Keuchel in these three starts.
All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is recovering from a strained groin that kept him on the shelf in the regular season’s final four games.
All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman is playing through bone spurs in his elbow. He slugged .389 in September, down from .629 in August. He went two-for-10 in the Mets’ regular-season-ending sweep of the Braves. He’s hitting .128 since Sept. 11, right around the time his elbow issue became known.
“This is what I was dealt with at this time of the year, which is unfortunate,” Freeman told MLB.com “But I feel good enough to play.”
Gold Glove winning center fielder Ender Inciarte is out for the NLDS due to a strained right hamstring, the Braves announced.
The injuries are likely a bigger hurdle than the post-clinch hiccups.
The Cardinals, by comparison, are a healthier team.
Second baseman Kolten Wong’s hamstring waiting game is the only significant health concern for the Redbirds at this moment.
2. Some match-cups to know
Speaking of Keuchel, he could be first up for the Braves in the NLDS despite his recent, relative turbulence.
The Cardinals have the lowest OPS against left-handed pitchers among any NL postseason team.
Only one Redbird has a sample size worth mentioning against Keuchel.
Paul Goldschmidt is three-for-18 (.167) against him with one double, two walks and eight strikeouts.
Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz has also kept Goldschmidt in check, limiting him to four-for-21 (.190) with no extra-base hits, two walks and 10 strikeouts.
If the Braves pitch Julio Teheran, that would be good news for Marcell Ozuna and Matt Carpenter.
Ozuna has a batting line of .354/.380/.583 against the right-hander in 48 career at-bats against him. He has nine more hits (17) than strikeouts (eight) against him, and three home runs.
In 20 at-bats against Teheran, Carpenter has slashed .400/.455/.750 with as many home runs (two) as strikeouts.
3. Does Shildt still have shot at NL MoY?
For those who called me crazy for suggesting that the Cardinals winning the Central could propel manager Mike Shildt to the National League Manager of the Year Award, let the record show that the debate was alive and well among national baseball writers who made the trip to Busch Stadium this weekend.
Those I spoke with felt it came down to Shildt and Brewers manager Craig Counsell. Shildt’s club dropped four of five on its way to clinching the division. Counsell’s club overcame the loss of MVP Christian Yelich to grab a wild-card spot, but got swept in Colorado with a chance to steal the division from the Cardinals.
Here’s something to consider when evaluating Shildt’s impact. Since he took over for former Cardinals manager Mike Matheny last July, the Cardinals have the most wins (132) and best winning percentage (.571) of any Central team. They are a hair ahead of the Brewers (130, .570), who are a step ahead of the Cubs (125, .536). Since Shildt took over, the Central is home to three of the top-six winningest teams in the NL, and Shildt has the Cardinals on top of that Central pile. Only the Dodgers and the Braves have more wins than Shildt’s Cardinals since his first win on July 15, 2018.
Another argument for Shildt: The Cardinals just become the first team in baseball’s recorded history to transition from committing the most errors in baseball one season (133 in 2018) to the fewest the following season (66 in 2019).
4. Flaherty's historic second half
By now you know that Jack Flaherty's second-half ERA of 0.91 is the third-best baseball has ever witnessed. It gets more impressive. Check out the experience of the other guys on this list, and draw your own conclusions about what it says about Flaherty's future.
Best Second-Half ERAs:
Jake Arrieta (2015): 0.75 ... Arrieta was a 29-year-old in his fifth full MLB season.
Greg Maddux (1994): 0.87 ... Maddux was a 28-year-old in his eighth full MLB season.
Jack Flaherty (2019): 0.91 ... Flaherty is a 23-year-old in his second full MLB season.
The Cardinals cannot extend this young man soon enough.
5. Looking back at the trade-deadline dud
As the dust settled after a disappointing trade deadline, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak asked us to revisit the front office’s lack of moves once the dust settled on the regular season.
Fair enough.
It can be concluded now that the front office’s decision to not add talent to the roster at the trade deadline did not derail the team.
You remember how that played out.
The front office challenged the team to prove it deserved a boost, then acknowledged that proof by declaring a buyer’s stance, then stopped short of making a deal.
What could have been a gut punch, and what looked like it was becoming one as the Cardinals stubbed their toe after the deadline, wasn’t.
The starting pitching — the most obvious area of the team to upgrade at the deadline — held on. Barely.
Michael Wacha’s injury-shortened final start of the regular season, following the 19-inning loss in Arizona, put the Cardinals on shaky footing entering the final series against the Cubs. Game 162 required another regular-season start from Flaherty. Would it have been better to lock it in sooner and have Flaherty starting Game 1? Yes. Would it be better to have five stud starters entering the postseason instead of feeling relieved the format makes a four-man rotation possible? Yes. Especially considering Adam Wainwright’s struggles in his final regular-season start. And let’s see how the main cogs of the bullpen hold up, considering that adding a starter would have in turn helped the bullpen. Five of the 30 most called-upon relievers in the National League pitch for the Cardinals: Andrew Miller (73 appearances), John Brebbia (66), Giovanny Gallegos (65), Tyler Webb (65) and John Gant (64). No other playoff NL team has more than three relievers in this group.
Here’s what Mozeliak said on deadline day.
“The point is, if we do make the playoffs, it’s not going to look like this is a horrible day.”
The Cardinals didn’t just make the playoffs. They won baseball’s most competitive division. The promise of a 2019 that mattered was delivered. A red October, the return of postseason baseball to St. Louis, is the opposite of horrible. So, Mo gets to say he told us so. Now, let's see how the pitching holds up in the postseason.