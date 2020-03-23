BenFred's 5: Elway locked in on Lock; MLB should postpone Cards-Cubs in London; Joe Buck needs your help

The London Series, scheduled for June 13-14, is still on, at least officially. Why?

MLB has cancelled the Mexico series between the Padres and the Diamondbacks in Mexico City (April 18-19) along with the Puerto Rico Series between the Mets and the Marlins (April 28-30). Right now, we don’t know if baseball will be taking place in America in mid-June, and we are still supposed to be looking forward to an international series?

Is MLB following what is happening with the 2020 Olympics? The International Olympic Committee is under mounting pressure from its own athletes to postpone the Tokyo Games. The Tokyo Games are not supposed to start until late July. The United Kingdom has more confirmed coronavirus cases than Japan, and the United States has more than both.

Wait too long, and people in London will start speaking out about this. Wait too long, and members of the Cubs and Cardinals will start speaking out about this. Not every player is as high on these international series as some think, and that was before a global health crisis.

The solution is simple. Kick the series to 2021, announce the games will be played at Busch Stadium as the Cardinals are the designated home team, and stop this silly waiting game.

Oh, and give those who purchased tickets a full refund.