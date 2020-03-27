BenFred's 5: Even during hard times, we can count on Rams for a laugh

Five topics from columnist Ben Frederickson that St. Louis sports fans should be discussing:
1. A Ramtastic failure
It was a Kevin Demoff special.
So much hype, such horrendous results.
In case you missed it during the coronavirus chaos, our old football friends debuted their new logos Monday.
It went poorly.
How poorly?
Well, the Rams managed to make national news for all of the wrong reasons — despite the attention being paid to a global health crisis.
The New York Times dedicated an entire story to pointing out all of the reasons the Chargers-like logo is terrible, the first and worst being that it appears to be a total rip-off of poor little Angelo State.
Victor Mather of NYT writes: "The curvature of the horn in the new logo is said to be tied to the so-called golden ratio of about 1.62 to 1, made famous by the Greek mathematician Euclid. Maybe it’s just as well that Euclid died in the third century B.C. If he hadn’t, the social media scorn of the 21st century might have killed him."
It gets worse.
A source close to the situation said the Rams managed to tick off multiple Los Angeles media members during the reveal process by packaging the story as an exclusive scoop to one reporter, something the team later changed its mind on due to the backlash.
In times of great stress, it’s nice to know some things will never change, like the Rams turning a non-story into a Dumpster fire.
2. McLemore moves to help medical community
A round of applause is required for the pride of Wellston.
Houston Rockets guard and St. Louis basketball product Ben McLemore stepped up to help medical professionals during the COVID-19 crisis.
McLemore’s Kevin McLemore Foundation is partnering with a company called C3 International to help purchase and donate N95 respirator masks to hospitals.
“This is the most important thing, when you have these nurses and doctors helping these patients, they’re using these masks and these gloves, things like that, to help these patients survive,” McLemore said during an appearance on the RocketsWire podcast.
McLemore's foundation is named after his late brother Kevin, who died in 2018.
3. Report says London series is off
Nothing official has emerged from MLB, the Cardinals, or the Cubs, but UK-based tabloid The Sun reports the London Series between the Cardinals and Cubs is tabled.
Postponed? Canceled? Pushed back to the same dates next year? Great questions. No word yet. Stay tuned.
The best answer would be sending the Cards and Cubs to London in June of 2021, and playing this year's series at Busch Stadium, considering the Cardinals are the "home" team.
4. Baseball makes a deal
Good on MLB owners and players for hammering out an agreement on what this coronavirus stoppage will mean for both sides, news first reported by ESPN.
Now was not the time to let fans see back-and-forth bickering.
One question about the deal.
Does it concern anyone else that in the deal, owners agreed to grant a full year of service time for 2020 no matter what happens, plus a $170 million advance for April and May, for an assurance that the players won't sue for their full salaries — around $4.5 billion — if the 2020 season doesn’t happen?
Do the owners know something we don’t? Why are they so worried about the notion of no baseball in 2020? Makes me wonder, is all.
5. Houston has no problem
Is there any club that benefits more from this downtime than the Astros?
How many bruises – physical and verbal – have the sign-stealers dodged during baseball’s pause?
How many boos will they escape if the first games back are played without fans?
The animosity just won't be as strong when games return, even if fans are in the seats. We will be too happy games are back. Plus, the Red Sox sign-stealing report will be out by then, making Boston the new bad guys.
