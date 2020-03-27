BenFred's 5: Even during hard times, we can count on Rams for a laugh

3. Report says London series is off

Nothing official has emerged from MLB, the Cardinals, or the Cubs, but UK-based tabloid The Sun reports the London Series between the Cardinals and Cubs is tabled.

Postponed? Canceled? Pushed back to the same dates next year? Great questions. No word yet. Stay tuned.

The best answer would be sending the Cards and Cubs to London in June of 2021, and playing this year's series at Busch Stadium, considering the Cardinals are the "home" team.

4. Baseball makes a deal

Good on MLB owners and players for hammering out an agreement on what this coronavirus stoppage will mean for both sides, news first reported by ESPN.

Now was not the time to let fans see back-and-forth bickering.

