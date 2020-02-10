BenFred's 5: First impressions of your undefeated St. Louis BattleHawks

Ben Frederickson Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD). Follow Ben Frederickson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Sports columnist Ben Frederickson offers five quick takes on the BattleHawks' debut

1. St. Louis has a QB

BattleHawks QB Jordan Ta’amu completed 20 of his 27 passes for 209 yards in Sunday's 15-9 road win against the Dallas Renegades. Ta'amu fired a nine-yard touchdown pass to put his team ahead for good in the fourth quarter. He aired it out for a perfectly placed 28-yard connection on one of the rare deep balls he was allowed to throw. He avoided throwing a single interception. And he showed off his mobility, breaking out of the pocket multiple times when the defense backed off, including once for a 37-yard gain.

It would be nice to see BattleHawks offensive coordinator Chuck Long let his quarterback take more shots downfield. Ta’amu's legs will be even more dangerous if defenses have to respect the deep ball.

Ta’amu did a great job of running, but not being reckless. He stepped out of bounds or slid when he knew he had made the most out of each run. He's smart, and he can throw — if the team lets him.

The XFL seems to offer improved QB play compared to the now defunct Alliance league, and Ta’amu looks like one of the better QBs in this league.

2. Good thing STL has a backup running back