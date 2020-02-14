BenFred's 5: First-time All-Star Tatum just keeps getting better

5. Albert answers, but do you believe him?

Give Jeff Albert some credit for finally answering the questions that have hovered above the Cardinals hitting coach since his former team, the Houston Astros, have been consumed by the electronic sign-stealing scandal. Albert needed to answer questions. He did. What he has to understand is those answers are really hard to believe. Albert’s claim is the same one the Cardinals shared during Winter Warm-Up. He says not only was he not involved in wrongdoing, but that he did not know it was happening. That’s hard to buy, considering he was in the dugout during the 2018 sesaon, working closely with the replay-room employees and players who were breaking rules during the 2018 season. There is no proof available right now that says Albert is being untruthful. The Cardinals are clearly buying his story. If something comes out that proves otherwise, a lot of people are going to look bad.