BenFred's 5: Hernandez worthy of Cards HOF, Drinkwitz gets it, Bruce tips cap to Ozzie

4. Should Martin shake up his staff? Signs suggest it.

I thought Mizzou basketball had something going when it ran Florida out of the gym on Jan. 11. Wrong. The Tigers have since lost six of their next seven. It seems safe to start zooming out and wondering about the changes that need to take place before next season. No, Cuonzo Martin is not getting fired. (Check his contract.) What he must do is improve the talent on the roster, improve the development of the talent already on the roster, and improve the offense. No duh, right? One way to do this could be to improve his staff. Martin, a defense-first head coach, made assistant hires with offense in mind. Chris Hollender and Cornell Mann were specifically hired to help run offense. The offense isn’t working. In addition, the contract of assistant Michael Porter Sr., is set to expire after this season, which could free up more cash for a staff refresh. Since Mizzou roasted Florida, here’s how bad the offense has been in the following seven games. The ranks are out of 350 Division I college basketball teams.