BenFred's 5: Illini's Ayo Dosunmu turns road games into highlight reels

Jake Matthews, a Pro Bowl offensive tackle in 2018, was drafted five spots later. Taylor Lewan, a three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle, was drafted nine spots later. Joel Bitonio, a two-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle, was drafted 33 spots later. Charles Leno, a Pro Bowl offensive tackle in 2018, was drafted in the seventh round that class.

Robinson, whom the Rams punted on by trading him for a sixth-round pick in 2017, played most recently for the Browns, but he had reportedly been informed he would not be back with the team after a two-season stint that included kicking Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro in the face during a game. Swell.

For a lineman who could never learn how to block at the NFL level, Robinson earned – using that term loosely here – nearly $30 million in pro football, most of it paid by the Rams. You would think that would be enough to pay someone else to be in the car transporting 157 pounds of green. What were the Rams smoking when they drafted him?