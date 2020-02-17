BenFred's 5: Manfred's claims of sign-stealing transparency fall short

Manfred kind of tried, but did not really succeed in clearing up how he got from accusing former Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow of knowing about the electronic sign-stealing scandal in a January letter sent to Luhnow, but not including any of that that information in his final ruling.

Manfred said the letter sent to Luhnow, first reported on by The Wall Street Journal, was a charge letter that was meant to include, “kind of the most negative interpretation of the facts from that individual’s perspective.”

“One of the problems with that letter is people have mischaracterized it, sort of as, they had decided by this date that “X” was fact,” Manfred said. “We were kind of putting out an indictment, if you’ll let me use the analogy, and giving Luhnow, (former Astros manager A.J.) Hinch an opportunity to respond to what we think we had found.”

Luhnow must have pushed back pretty convincingly to land just a one-season ban, and to convince Manfred to state in his ruling that the sign-stealing effort was a "player-driven" ordeal. Meanwhile, Astros owner Jim Crane said the sign-stealing was "leader driven" during Houston's press conference. And Crane continues to keep on the payroll at least two officials named by the Wall Street Journal — Tom Koch-Weser and Derek Vigoa — as having direct input on the sign-stealing system.