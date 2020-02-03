BenFred's 5: Spags' defense was crucial to Chiefs snapping Super Bowl drought

If Ryan O’Reilly wants to skate around the All-Star game in a Chiefs helmet, cool.

But the team releasing a video congratulating the Chiefs on their Super Bowl win? That was a little much.

It’s hard for me to completely forget how Chiefs owner Clark Hunt was reportedly the lone member of the league’s six-owner committee on Los Angeles expansion who voted against the Chargers-Raiders Carson project that would have, if followed, kept the Rams in St. Louis. At the same time, though, it’s hard to believe Hunt’s stance on that had anything to do with the actual outcome, as the league shrugged off that committee’s recommendation anyway, and was not going to take ‘no’ for an answer on relocating the Rams to satisfy Rams owner Stan Kroenke’s wishes. Hunt has gone on the record to say he did not want the Rams to move. His vote said something different. I wrestle with that.

Plus, I would much rather see the Blues promoting the BattleHawks.

4. Why are BattleHawks starting on the road?

If the XFL could do it over again, I bet it would have given the BattleHawks a home game to start the season.

Why is the one team that will not compete in a market that already has an NFL team on the road for the first two games?