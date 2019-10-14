Five numbers from columnist Ben Frederickson that Cardinals fans should know entering Monday night's Game 3 of the National League Championship Series:
ZERO
This is the number of at-bats for Cardinals manager Mike Shildt in this series. Yes, it’s also the number of starters he has pulled from the lineup as those starters have whiffed and made weak contact against Anibal Sanchez and Max Scherzer. But if you think pulling Matt Carpenter, Paul DeJong and Dexter Fowler for Jose Martinez, Yairo Munoz and Randy Arozarena would have the Cardinals ahead 2-0, well, that doesn’t make a lot of sense.
Swapping a surging Jose Martinez for Matt Carpenter makes a lot of sense, and we will see if Shildt goes there tonight. But Munoz has the worst on-base plus slugging percentage (.653) of any Cardinals hitter with more than 100 at-bats this season. He’s made just two starts at shortstop since mid-August. He’s hitting .182/.308/.182 since the start of September, and it’s even worse (one-for-nine with the strikeouts, no walks and one single) against right-handed pitchers (like Game 3 starter Stephen Strasburg).
Arozarena’s only successful plate appearance of four this postseason came when he stuck his elbow in front of the plate to get plunked. He’s struck out twice and grounded out, walking zero times. Now, if your stance is that Munoz and Arozarena should have been used more often down the stretch to increase the likelihood they could step in at a point like this, fair enough. But throwing them in now screams panic. It’s better to hope the guys who have been playing can find a way to break through.
.591
That would be Cardinals cleanup hitter Marcell Ozuna’s lifetime slugging percentage against Strasburg. Ozuna is 14-for-44 (.318 average) with a double, a triple, two walks and three homers against the right-handed pitcher. The Big Bear has two more hits than strikeouts (12) in his showdowns with Strasburg.
Don’t be surprised if the Nationals give Ozuna little to nothing to hit tonight. He’s nothing-for-eight through the first two games of this series, but he blistered the Braves (nine-for-21 with three doubles and two home runs) and he’s the only Cardinals hitter who has much success against Strasburg. Here's proof. Paul Goldschmidt is six-for-23 (.261 average) with two doubles, four walks and five strikeouts. Matt Carpenter is four-for-18 (.222) with two doubles, one walk and four strikeouts. Yadier Molina is three-for-11 (.273) with three singles and one strikeout. Dexter Fowler. He’s three-for-11 (.273) with a triple, a walk and three strikeouts.
4.22
Of all regular MLB starters this season, Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty, who is on the mound here at Nationals Park tonight, ranked sixth in earned run average (2.75), third in opponent batting average (.192) and 11th in quality starts (20). And yet the Cardinals wound up finishing the regular-season 17-16 in Flaherty starts. Flaherty’s run support average of 4.22 runs per game ranked fourth among Cardinals starters and 87th among regular MLB starters. The Cardinals were shut out against the Braves in Flaherty’s first postseason start. In a twist, they pounced on the Braves in the first inning of his Game 5 gem.
Expect Flaherty to pitch well against the Nationals tonight. He’s been sharp as a tack the entire second half. It’s the run support he receives — or doesn’t — that likely determines if the Cardinals' 0-2 hole gets even deeper.
FIVE
That’s the current strikeout total for Nationals phenom and cleanup hitter Juan Soto in this series. Pretty good for the Cardinals, considering he’s had nine at-bats. Soto’s lone hit in the NLCS is a ninth-inning single to right field off reliever Tyler Webb that was wiped clean by the end of the inning.
Soto entered this series with a postseason slugging percentage of .545 against the Brewers and Dodgers. He has more athletic cup adjustments than memorable NLCS moments so far. The Cardinals must keep it that way if they have any chance of clawing back from a two-game deficit. If Soto gets hot, this thing is likely over.
The key for the Cardinals has been giving the southpaw slugger next to nothing in the middle of the plate. Adam Wainwright and Miles Mikolas did a great job of alternating between down-and-in and down-and-away against Soto in the first two games. You can’t just throw him balls and get him out, thanks to a 23.4 percent chase rate that is about nine points below the league average. Soto makes you work, and the Cardinals are putting in good work against him. (Hey, I had to mention something positive.)
31
It’s probably felt like twice as many, but this is the number of times the Cardinals have failed to score more than one run in a game this season, including the offensively-challenged Game 1 and 2 losses to the Nationals in this NLCS. Want to guess their record in these games? It’s 1-30. For the sake of comparison, the Nationals have scored fewer than two runs in just 16 games (all losses) this season.
Let’s take a look at the teams in the American League Championship Series. The Astros have scored fewer than two runs 19 times (all losses) this season. The Yankees have scored fewer than two runs 15 (14 losses, one win) times this season. Among the Final Four, the Cardinals have been shut out the most: Cardinals (11), Nationals (nine), Astros (seven), Yankees (two).
Among the many things on hitting coach Jeff Albert’s plate this offseason, no matter how the Cardinals enter it, is diagnosing why a lineup that can score 10 runs in the first inning against a good pitcher in an NLDS Game 5 can go down so quietly in the next two games.
