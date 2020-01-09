BenFred's 5: Time for Blues to trust Kyrou. Illini impossible to figure. And what's up with the All-Star sweaters?

This is the same Illinois team that lost to Mizzou at Braggin’ Rights.

Keyword for the Illini: Consistency.

It’s nearly impossible to find across the college landscape this season.

3. A buzz for the BattleHawks

I heard a while ago that the St. Louis Battlehawks were selling season tickets as well if not better than any team in the soon-to-launch XFL, but the league at that time was not willing to confirm with hard numbers. Now there appears to be some.

Sports business reporter Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic reported this week that the BattleHawks have sold more than 6,000 season tickets to lead the eight-team league. I can add this: The team has a growing confidence it is going to sell out the lower bowl of The Dome for its first home game on Feb. 23.

As of now there is no plan to sell seating in the second level, which will be curtained off to create a better in-game atmosphere. Whether it’s a desire to remind the world of St. Louis’ passion for football, or just a curiosity about the XFL, people here are interested. Sustainability will be the big question, but attention from the start seems higher than some expected.

4. No to soccer. Yes to valet.