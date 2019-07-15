During SEC football media days and beyond, you will hear multiple college football coaches try (and fail) to explain why playing multiple quarterbacks can be a good thing.
Don't buy it.
The best teams have a go-to guy. There are exceptions, but they are rare. There is a reason Mizzou fans felt a rush of excitement when Tigers coach Barry Odom landed Clemson graduate transfer QB Kelly Bryant. They knew the wondering about who would replace Drew Lock was over for the time being.
Bryant is Mizzou's go-to guy for 2019.
The Tigers' new quarterback has no competition this season. As long as he's healthy, he starts. What's more interesting is how he will stack up against opponents in his one-and-done season in black and gold.
I gave it a shot for the Tigers' 11 FBS opponents. Here goes . . .
Wyoming: Sean Chambers will test the Tigers' ability to corral a versatile QB. After claiming the starting job late last season, the 6-foot-3, 218-pounder ran for 100 or more yards in each of his first three games. The only thing that slowed him down was a broken fibula. He’s healthy and back in the starting job after winning a competition this spring. Chambers isn’t a one-trick Cowboy, either. He completed 60 percent of his passes and did not throw an interception in his injury-shortened first season. Who knows, maybe Chambers turns into the Mountain West version of Bryant.
QB Advantage: Mizzou
West Virginia: Most assumed Oklahoma graduate transfer quarterback Austin Kendall would be the one to fill Will Grier’s shoes, but the redshirt junior has not yet officially claimed the job. Redshirt junior Jack Allison, a former Miami signee, started last season’s bowl game and completed fewer than half of his passes while throwing one interception and no touchdowns. Another option could be Bowling Green graduate transfer Jarret Doege – if West Virginia finds a way for him to become eligible this season. The Mountaineers are not taking a quarterback to Big 12 media days, a hint the competition remains open. What to expect from the Mountaineers is also mostly unknown. The lack of clarity at QB is just the beginning. Only three starters return on offense. New coach Neal Brown enters his first season. There has been tons of turnover on the roster and the staff.
QB Advantage: Mizzou
South Carolina: Senior QB Jake Bentley is the starter for the final time in a career that has drawn some comparisons to former Mizzou QB Drew Lock. Bentley has the build (6-foot-4, 220 pounds), arm and pedigree of an NFL prospect, but his completion rate leaves something to be desired, and his record against ranked teams (1-10) has frustrated fans. Bentley has big numbers. Will he ever get big wins? This could be the season he silences his critics. We've been saying that for a while.
QB Advantage: Mizzou. Bentley's interceptions and lack of big-game wins hold him back here. Bryant is 5-1 in his career against ranked teams.
Troy: Kaleb Barker returns for his senior season after a season-ending knee injury shortened his junior year to six games. Those six were strong. The 6-foot-1, 206-pounder completed 73 percent of his passes and tossed 10 touchdowns to two picks, and also rushed for 261 yards and three touchdowns.
QB Advantage: Mizzou
Ole Miss: Redshirt freshman and California native Matt Corral is the starter for the first time in the former four-star recruit’s college career. He played well in small sample sizes last season, before his redshirt kicked in. He has a big arm and good mobility, so he could be a dangerous weapon in new Ole Miss offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez’s attack. There will be growing pains.
QB Advantage: Mizzou
Vanderbilt: Commodores coach Derek Mason has not yet decided, at least publicly, between junior Deuce Wallace and Ball State graduate transfer Riley Neal. The latter has the edge in experience and proven production, by a lot. Whoever wins will benefit from playing alongside one of the league’s most dangerous collection of play-makers. Running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn, receiver Kalija Lipscomb and tight end Jared Pinkney can make any QB look decent, and will make a decent QB look dangerous. (Question: With graduate transfers moving around the country like never before, how did the Commodores not make a bigger splash with the offensive stars it had to offer interested QBs?)
QB Advantage: Mizzou
Kentucky: Dual-threat QB Terry Wilson is back after leading UK to its first 10-win season since 1977. He completed 67.2 percent of his passes last season and ran for a net of 547 yards. Problem is, he lost his best running back and four of his top five receivers to the NFL draft and/or graduation. Wilson could be better this season, but it does not mean the Wildcats will be.
QB Advantage: Mizzou
Georgia: Behind Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, Bulldogs junior Jake Fromm is probably the best quarterback in the SEC. Fromm is a big part of the reason UGA is picked to win the East. He passed for 2,749 yards and 30 touchdowns (six interceptions) last season while leading the Bulldogs to 11 wins. His offensive line is elite, and he has no shortage of play-makers around him. If Fromm stays healthy and takes another step forward, he could be headed to the NFL after a national championship.
QB Advantage: Georgia
Florida: Junior QB Feleipe Franks is Florida’s first returning starter at quarterback since 2014. The 6-foot-6, 240-pounder calmed his interception issues and made significant strides last season, though it was not always smooth sailing. He passed for 2,457 yards and 24 touchdowns (six interceptions). He also got benched, against Mizzou. The good news for Florida is that all of Franks’ top pass-catching targets return. But an inexperienced offensive line has to buy time for him to find them. If you needed more evidence that Franks is a great athlete, consider the Red Sox signed him $40,000 in the most recent MLB draft despite not pitching since his junior year of high school.
QB Advantage: Draw. I think Bryant is the better college quarterback. But Franks has more experience in Florida's system, and he was so, so much better in the season's second half. After that benching against Mizzou, Franks went 4-0 while passing for 862 yards and eight touchdowns (zero interceptions).
Tennessee: Jarrett Guarantano had a thankless role last season, quarterbacking perhaps the most depressing offense in the SEC. Despite being tormented by opposing defenses that cruised through and around his terrible offensive line, Guarantano managed to pass for nearly 1,907 yards and 12 touchdowns – and stay alive despite being sacked 20-plus times for the second consecutive season. Perhaps the worst is behind Guarantano. Tennessee has 10 offensive starters back. New offensive coordinator. New offensive coordinator Jim Chaney should help. He's better than his offense has made him look, but I don't think he's better than Bryant.
QB Advantage: Mizzou
Arkansas: Another open competition. SMU graduate transfer Ben Hicks, who threw for 33 touchdowns and 3,569 under Chad Morris at SMU in 2017, led the race through spring ball. Texas A&M graduate transfer Nick Starkel is his competition. Hicks likely gets the first crack at it, but he could be replaced if he does not perform. Both could struggle behind an offensive line that welcomes back just two starters. Arkansas should be better in the second season of transition from Bret Bielema ground-and-pound to Morris’ more-uptempo attack, and that’s with whatever quarterback starts. If there was an option here as talented as Bryant, there would not be a competition entering fall camp. (Don't forget Arkansas desperately wanted Bryant.)
QB Advantage: Mizzou